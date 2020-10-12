First gas from Ghazeer

The remarkable story of unlocking energy from deep below the Omani desert has just entered a new chapter with the start-up of natural gas production from the Ghazeer field located in the country’s remote interior.

The next wave of production for Oman has come onstream ahead of schedule, thanks to major advances in efficiency and working practices.

And flaring reduction techniques – honed in the US onshore – helped to drive down emissions during critical on-site well testing.

