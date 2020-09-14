Bernard answers five key questions

Especially in this new world. And there are four reasons:

First – our strong track record in operations and project management.

Second – our focus on relationships and partnerships around the world.

Third – our approach to digital and how we are using it to drive cost benefits and generate incremental value.

Fourth – integration and, specifically, our ability to integrate at a global level and across energy vectors.

Starting with operations and project management. Today, we are strong in oil and gas, strong in refining and have demonstrated how many of these technical skills are transferable.

We have an exceptional global project management organization – top-quartile in four out of five assessments of project teams made by the leading analysts for the oil and gas sector, the IPA. We will apply this to low carbon energy and electricity.

We have a track record of improving oil and gas plant and wells reliability over the past five years.

And in refining we have delivered two consecutive years of record throughput benefiting from sustained high levels of availability – and we are bringing that focus on operational excellence to our new businesses.

In terms of relationships and partnerships, we are privileged to be working with many of the world’s best companies.

We like to team up with those who have strengths that we don’t – and we will continue to do so. In the convenience sector, we are partners with M&S, Rewe and Reliance.

In EV charging, we are partnering with DiDi in China, and now Uber in the UK.

In energy provision,we are partnering with Amazon and have another big corporate partnership to announce this week, so stay tuned. In data science, we are partnering with Palantir and Beyond Limits.



Where we lack capability – such as in solar development – we formed a joint venture in Lightsourcebp – and we now have a deep execution capability to prosecute our solar buildout. We bought Chargemaster to do the same in EV charging. And the partnership we have agreed to create with Equinor takes us into offshore wind.



Everyone talks about being good at partnerships, but we genuinely embrace them. We believe in the power of working together – where one plus one makes more than two.



But what we really like is where partnerships can take you. As an example, who would have thought that when we first worked with Reliance in India 10 years ago, that this would result in a compelling partnership in retail with Jio – one of the world’s fastest-growing brands – to establish 5,500 service stations by 2025 in one of the great growth markets of the world?



Thirdly, digital.



We believe digital is a real source of differentiation for us.

It has a central integrating role in enabling value creation across bp. It is an area we have invested in and will continue to – doubling our investment over the coming years.



And we believe we are creating a track record of success. For example, in our oil and gas business, where we believe we are one of the leading digital oil and gas companies.



This is due in large part to the collaboration with Palantir – where we have invested in data platforms, advanced analytics and data visualization, delivering significant value over the past three years.



And it is this approach to collaboration and partnerships, and our own mindset around innovation, that are key to challenging our thinking, to building capability and, importantly, in enabling us to access new opportunities and new markets.



And, fourthly, integration:



As we said earlier, customers are demanding integrated solutions that give them firm, cheap and cleaner energy.



Very few companies can do this. We believe we have the skills to integrate these hugely complex ecosystems and give those customers a solution – energy when they need it, how they need it, and where they need it.



That could be electricity for their fleets, their cars; biojet for air travel; or hydrogen for heavy transport. Providing these multi-energy solutions is a lot more complicated than it has been in the past, with complexity creating barriers to entry that only a few companies can overcome.



And this is where bp can thrive. As Murray said in August – we love complexity like this. And it is why we have elevated our trading function to the leadership table – to help enable this, connecting all our businesses and assets, and optimizing them at scale – across geographies and across commodities.



And let me finish with a final reason as to ‘why bp’. It is something you can’t put into a spreadsheet – but, in my opinion, probably matters more than anything else.



We have a massive determination to make this work and deliver what we laid out. We need to deliver for our employees. And they want to deliver. For them – executing our new strategy is not just about coming to work to do a job. It is about coming to work to reimagine energy for people and our planet.



And bp is a company of people who are motivated by that – and who really want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.



As well as for our employees – we need to deliver for our shareholders and for society. And we want to. And we will.

