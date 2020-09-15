Welcome to bp week

Watch Bernard’s introduction to bp week
Our three-day open event aims to provide more detail on our strategy and answer questions. You can tune in or, if you can’t make it, you can follow this page, where you will find a link to our CEO Bernard’s answers to the five questions we’ve been asked most since we launched our strategy in August:
Six weeks ago, we launched a new strategy for bp, rooted in our purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet.
It included some ambitious aims for 2030, including
We’re already in action, we’ve just agreed to move into offshore wind for the first time, working with Equinor. And that’s just one of a number of relationships we’ve built in recent months. Just last week, we joined with Uber to make it easier and more affordable for drivers on its app to charge electric vehicles in London. And, we have partnered with energy capital Aberdeen – the second city after Houston we are working with – as part of our aim to support decarbonization in the world’s major cities.
But understandably we’ve had many questions – bp week is one way of answering them openly with the aim of building trust in our plans to deliver cleaner energy for people and our planet.