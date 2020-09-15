Welcome to bp week

Our three-day open event aims to provide more detail on our strategy and answer questions. You can tune in or, if you can’t make it, you can follow this page, where you will find a link to our CEO Bernard’s answers to the five questions we’ve been asked most since we launched our strategy in August:

1) Why is a 40% reduction in your oil and gas production by 2030 the right thing to do? 2) How will we transition our cashflow from hydrocarbons to low carbon over the next decade? 3) The scale of your renewables ambition is huge – how achievable is this? 4) Can we deliver the 8-10% returns from renewables? 5) Why bp? What is our competitive advantage – really?