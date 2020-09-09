Super-charging the drive to electric

Race to innovate

EVs aren’t just taking us to the shops – they’re out on the racetrack in the all-electric ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. And Castrol is at the heart of the action, thanks to a strategic partnership with Jaguar Racing. The two firms have just renewed that relationship, meaning we will continue to work together to develop new e-fluids and lubricants and improved battery cooling technology.

In March 2020, Castrol also renewed its partnership as the official e-fluids partner for VW Motorsports. Together, we’ve helped VW’s IDR model break several high-profile records1.



These relationships are important because everything that Castrol learns in the high-performance, high-stress world of motor racing gets fed back into product development for road EVs of the future. Already, more than half of the world’s major vehicle manufacturers use Castrol e-fluids as part of their factory fill2.



1The overall course record in the Pikes Peak Hill Climb (US), the Goodwood Hill Climb (UK) and Tianmen Mountain (China).

2Based on LMCA data for top 20 selling OEMs (new car sales) in 2019.

