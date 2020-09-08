Fresh future for ‘the Granite City’

For the next four years, bp will serve the citizens of Aberdeen as strategic planning and technical advisor, helping to shape solutions for the city’s net zero path. It will be the second city we will help to decarbonize after having the privilege to be chosen to partner with the city of Houston, which we are really excited about.

Both partnerships represent real progress towards our new strategy, announced last month. It will see us pivot from being an international oil company focused on producing resources to an integrated energy company focused on delivering solutions for customers. As part of it, by 2030, we’re aiming to work with 10-15 cities, helping them meet the increasing demand for bespoke energy, mobility and decarbonization solutions.



Aberdeen is a remarkable place: the energy capital of Europe, but also home to many of our people and was once ‘home’ to me. The city’s long and proud heritage in oil and gas poses a unique opportunity – and challenge – to transition to a low carbon economy. It’s just the type of challenge that my new team is eager to help solve.

Working in partnership with the Aberdeen City Council, we’ll explore opportunities like accelerating the adoption of electric and hydrogen-powered city vehicles, energy-efficiency programmes for buildings and circular economy.