Atlantis Phase 3 starts up, delivering resilient and focused hydrocarbons

Atlantis Phase 3, bp’s first major project start-up of 2020, was completed safely and on time despite the unprecedented challenges of a global pandemic. The project represents a key component in the transformation of bp into an integrated energy company.



The Atlantis platform is located in the Gulf of Mexico, an area that will play an integral role in delivering hydrocarbons safely, efficiently and with a lower carbon footprint.



Phase 3 includes the construction of a new subsea production system for eight new wells tied into Atlantis. The development sits 150 miles south of New Orleans and 7,000 feet below the surface. The new wells are expected to boost production at the platform by an estimated 36,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day gross at its peak.



Resilient and focused hydrocarbons



“With this project, we were able to develop additional resources close to the current Atlantis platform, which allowed us to use existing infrastructure to access and deliver these barrels at low cost and in rapid time,” said Starlee Sykes, senior vice president, Gulf of Mexico and Canada.



“This is a great example of how oil and gas projects support bp's strategy by focusing our efforts in the basins we know best and close to existing infrastructure,” she said.



Digital technology and innovation



Ewan Drummond, senior vice president of production & operations – projects, also highlighted the innovative techniques that helped get the project to startup.



“It demonstrates one of our distinct sources of differentiation – driving digital and innovation – thanks to our use of advanced seismic imaging to identify the ‘field within a field’ and then design this new subsea system,” he said.

