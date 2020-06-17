Serve and protect

New platform policies

Once offshore, the crew is subject to equally tight controls, particularly at bp’s Thunder Horse platform, where early in the pandemic some workers contracted the virus. “We decided right at the start that we would medically evacuate anyone presenting symptoms, however mild,” says Miranda Jones, GoM HSE manager.

The platform has since changed the way it operates, with fewer people onboard, extended rotation times and the ubiquitous social distancing measures. Incoming crews also arrive for work several days early to test and self-isolate and measures are in place to remove contact between incoming and outgoing crews.



Similar measures are in place in the North Sea, where one worker at bp’s Clair Ridge project tested positive for the virus. The individual was immediately evacuated from the platform, with those who had been in contact isolated in cabins. Meanwhile, the business has set up a ‘safe passage’ project to introduce bespoke travel, accommodation and pre-mobilization medical screening.



For example, staff and contractors are using dedicated ‘safe haven’ hotels and bp-approved car services to help reassure workers of their safety and wellbeing. Like the GoM, these measures mean that staff and contractors have to mobilize earlier than normal. “This means more time away from families,” says Alison Shaw, a member of the safe passage team. “But knowing that bp is doing everything it can to protect them is going down extremely well.”

What’s more, bp and Chrysaor have jointly commissioned a specially modified Sikorsky S92 helicopter to safely repatriate North Sea oil and gas workers suspected of having coronavirus.



The helicopter is available to other oil and gas operators in the region and includes a host of special features, including waterproof seats and floors to help post-flight deep cleaning and a medic onboard every flight.