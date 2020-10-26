bp starts gas production from Qattameya field

CAIRO – bp today announced the start of gas production from its latest development offshore Egypt – the Qattameya gas field in the North Damietta offshore concession.
Through bp’s joint venture, Pharaonic Petroleum Company (PhPC), the field, which is expected to produce up to 50 million cubic feet of gas per day, has been developed through a one-well subsea development and tie-back to existing infrastructure.
Karim Alaa, regional president, North Africa, bp
Karim Alaa, bp’s North Africa regional president, said: “By building on bp’s significant existing assets and infrastructure offshore Egypt, we were able to develop Qattameya efficiently and economically. Creating value through high quality, efficient oil and gas developments is a key part of bp’s strategy. We see this as a great example of resilient hydrocarbons development.
“We are proud to have brought this project safely onstream through an extremely challenging period. Our team continues to work to support Egypt realising the potential of its energy resources, adding to our track-record of delivery and enabled by our established partnerships with the Egyptian petroleum sector.”
Qattameya, whose discovery was announced in 2017, is located approximately 45 km west of the Ha’py platform, in 108 metres of water. It is tied back to the Ha’py and Tuart field development via a new 50km pipeline and is also connected to their existing subsea utilities via a 50 kilometre umbilical.
bp holds 100% equity in the North Damietta offshore concession in the East Nile Delta. Gas production from the field is directed to Egypt’s national grid.
