Forties at 50

It’s easy to take for granted the significance of Forties.

Back in the early-’70s, offshore development on a scale like that had never been attempted.

For some, success was too far out of reach, given the huge technical and commercial hurdles that had to be overcome.

But, thankfully for many more, it was a prize worth pursuing and one that would help to establish the North Sea as one of the world’s frontier oil and gas basins.

What followed Forties was a string of investments by bp and others to secure a reliable domestic energy supply at a time when the UK relied heavily on imports.

Naturally, with these investments came jobs, careers, skills and training, not to mention a world-class supply chain which endures today.

But the legacy of Forties goes beyond the North Sea.