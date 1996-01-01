Growing the value of bp

We’re confident in our IOC to IEC strategy

The destination stays the same – from international oil company to integrated energy company, IOC to IEC. We’re confident in our strategy, and plan to deliver it as a simpler, more focused, higher-value company.





We invest in today’s energy system while building out tomorrow’s

This is a great company with great people. We’ve got a history of being involved in and building integrated value chains for delivering energy. That experience and capability, and our track record, give us a lot of confidence in what we’re doing, and over the past four years, we’ve learned a lot and adapted along the way.

That’s made us stronger, more confident in the growth we have coming, and more convinced about the value we can create. I think there are only a few companies in the world that can do this at scale, and bp is one of them.





Building, growing and integrating our value chains

More than 100 years ago, we started our first value chain – oil fields, attached to refineries, with products sold in service stations and airports. Now, we’re introducing biofuels, such as biodiesel and sustainable aviation fuel.

And we’re looking at how we can use lower carbon hydrogen and electricity for power to reduce carbon emissions at our plants.

More than 60 years ago, we started to create a second value chain, linking natural gas fields with industries and homes, and now, increasingly, to plants that turn the gas into liquefied natural gas, or LNG.



And we’re introducing biogas into the value chain, and working on a major technology project in the UK to produce lower carbon power from natural gas by capturing and storing the carbon emissions.

Over the past four years, we’ve been accelerating action aimed at creating a third value chain. One that can use solar and wind to produce lower carbon hydrogen to provide to our plants and customers, and electricity to power our EV charging points.

All of this, we believe, supports getting us to where we plan to be as a company, delivering higher margins with lower emissions.