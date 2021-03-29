Introducing 10 new aims for tracking bp’s sustainability performance

From improving working conditions for our workforce to growing our clean energy portfolio to replenishing freshwater, bp’s latest Sustainability Report highlights how our purpose, the business opportunities in the energy transition, and the needs of society and the environment are each connected.

Through the report, bp has also introduced 10 new aims – five for people and five for the planet. These sit alongside the 10 climate-related aims we set in February last year to support our purpose and net zero ambition.





It also includes information on the progress we are making on our strategy, not just on our greenhouse gas emissions targets and aims, but also with our business delivery and partnerships.

