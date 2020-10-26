New collaboration to develop offshore CCUS infrastructure

💡 Why it matters



The UK government has committed to the country achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and, as the Committee on Climate Change (CCC) has stressed, CCUS is critical to achieving this. Without it, the target poses a real challenge to the future of British industry and jobs, as CCUS is the only way to decarbonize many industries.

The Humber is the most carbon-intensive industrial cluster in the UK, emitting 12.4 million tonnes a year, while Teesside industries account for 5.6% of the country’s emissions. The region is also home to five of the UK’s top 25 CO 2 emitters.

Here’s where CCUS can make a huge difference. The existing concentration of heavy industries in these relatively compact areas, where captured CO 2 can be gathered and transported to the storage sites, makes Teesside and Humberside ideal locations for CCUS projects.

And, if successful, the NEP linked to NZT and ZCH will allow decarbonization of nearly 50% of the UK’s industrial emissions.

