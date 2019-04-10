Low carbon pioneers

Ignacio 'Nacho' Gimenez, interim managing director of BP Ventures, Europe

Chemical engineering to corporate finance, via the refinery and trading floors, isn’t the most obvious of BP career paths. But, for Nacho Gimenez, it’s exactly this diverse mix of technical and commercial skills that gives him an edge − one that’s vital as he seeks out technologies and innovations to help BP in the hunt for low carbon businesses. “I love being a venture capitalist,” he says. “The role allows me to draw on my technical and commercial skills and direct them towards something really big and critical to the whole world: accelerating the energy transition.”

As part of his current role, Gimenez sits on the board of Voltaware, a BP-backed start-up that has developed an internet-enabled energy-monitoring device that allows smartphone users to track and optimize their energy consumption at home. And, it makes a difference − confirmed accreditation this year under BP’s Advancing Low Carbon programme (ALC).

“With each new investment, we are trying to move a big organization like BP into a completely new space and reinvent it in a way that is much more sustainable. It’s an incredibly fascinating role,” he says.

