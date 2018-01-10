The future of oil: seizing the advantage

The world will need oil for decades to come, to help meet increasing global energy needs as fast-growing parts of the world, such as China, India and Africa, prosper and the population rises. Oil has an important role to play in the fuel mix, alongside more gas and renewables, and we’re heading towards a world that will require 100 million barrels a day for the first time in 2018. But, we are going to have to be smarter about which oil we produce, how we produce it and how we use it.

Overall, it’s about oil we can produce at a higher margin or at a lower cost, and is therefore more resilient to whatever price environment we face.

From an investment perspective, an advantaged oil project means a short cycle time for development (from finding the resource to producing first oil) and a low development cost. Scale is important as well; we are usually talking about large-scale developments, and often in areas where we - or our partners - have existing infrastructure. Typically, we look for light oil (with a low density, this flows easier than heavier crudes) with a high deliverability. In other words, wells that produce at a high rate.



We believe that deepwater oil can still compete in this picture as well. We are sanctioning deepwater oil projects that are very cost-competitive. I often remind people that BP sanctioned some of its biggest deepwater projects, such as Thunder Horse and Atlantis, in a climate of around $20/barrel prices. We have thrived at low oil prices before and we can do so again.

Evidently, it’s important for BP to have a good balance of oil and gas in the upstream portfolio. And safety still remains at the very heart of everything we do; just because we’re talking about lower cost developments, nothing supersedes our safety agenda.

What are some of BP’s highlights in the oil side of its portfolio?

The majority of BP’s portfolio today is advantaged oil. We’re pursuing resources in regions where we have existing positions, for example by applying the latest seismic technology around our Thunder Horse field in the Gulf of Mexico and the Clair field in the UK North Sea.

We’ve recently won bids for two blocks in a light oil area offshore Brazil and we’re looking to develop those swiftly with our partners. Elsewhere, our renewal of a 10% interest in the Abu Dhabi ADCO onshore concession and the extension of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) production sharing agreement with Azerbaijan out to 2049 are further examples of this oil strategy in action.

I also point to Alaska. BP has been working there for more than 50 years and, as such, it may not be the obvious choice to demonstrate our latest strategy. But, our Alaska region has done its work and the team is focusing its efforts on remaining competitive for the future. They are using advanced seismic, they are taking on the challenge to drill more efficiently and therefore more economically, and are applying enhanced oil recovery technologies to extract more from Prudhoe Bay – which actually began production back in 1977. The results have been fantastic; they have reduced decline, holding production almost flat - and the overall breakeven for the business is down by 40%.