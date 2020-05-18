It’s good to talk

Millions of people around the world have experienced mental health issues at some point in their lives. And with the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the world, it’s estimated that millions more of us are finding it difficult to cope.



That’s why bp is taking action. In April, we made one of our largest-ever charitable donations to UK mental health charity Mind and, separately, introduced new ways to help our people manage their mental wellbeing. In addition, both chairman Helge Lund and chief executive officer Bernard Looney are giving 20% of their salaries for the rest of this year to mental health charities.



Bernard says: “I am continually struck by the amount of things people are dealing with every day – life stuff. And it’s usually tough stuff. I have learned never to make assumptions about people. Everyone is dealing with something. We have to really enquire about our friends, colleagues and family. ‘How are you? I’m fine’ isn’t enough. ‘How are you really?’ Let’s get to know people better. And be prepared to listen.



“Life is extremely complex and COVID-19 has turbo charged that,” he adds. “Not everyone will be infected by the virus, but everyone will be affected by it.”



But, he’s not the only one in bp passionate about the subject. To mark UK Mental Health Awareness Week, bp magazine spoke to five members of our mental wellbeing network to find out a little more about their experiences and why they are champions for the cause.

