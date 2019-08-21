endthestigma: Mental Health Awareness Week at BP's ICBT

Bobbi Pickard is a Consultant Senior Project Manager working on the End of Service Life Program at BP. In addition, she is also Co-Chair of the BP Pride Transgender Group, which, by her own admission, are two full time jobs! Bobbi was one of the panellists at the ICBT event.

Her involvement on the panel was a natural progression; Bobbi was arranging a large multicompany event being held at BP's Canada Square office to, as she says, "to celebrate and educate around Transgender and Mental Wellbeing."



"As part of that we reached out to the BP Mental Health Well Being BRG to see if they’d like to be involved in the event. We’re now working closely together," she said.



"Being transgender isn’t a mental illness but the way that transgender people are treated in society, not being allowed to be transgender in effect, causes so many mental issues for transgender individuals whether depression, self harming or suicide."

Bobbi runs the BP Pride Transgender workgroup with close friend and colleague Freddie Cormack. “It’s something very close to my heart,” Bobbi said. “I’ve never known such a passionate, dedicated, caring and driven group of individuals, all of them volunteers and spending significant amounts of their own time, without reward, to improve BP’s working environment and standing in the wider community.”

The support Bobbi has received from the group goes beyond her day to day experiences at work. “To really understand how BP Pride and the Transgender Working Group has helped me, you have to understand the difference it’s made to my life,” she explains. “I’ve spent almost all my life not being able to be who I am, hiding the real me, knowing that I wasn’t accepted and that society thought people like me were freaks or perverts.”

Living with that kind of unfair stigma obviously took its toll. “In mid-2017 I wasn’t personally in a good place,” Bobbi admits. “I’d recently almost killed myself and looking back I wasn’t anywhere near over that; I had constant thoughts of suicide - I had throughout my life. I had unbelievably low self-esteem, no confidence, no self-worth; frankly I didn’t want to exist anymore and I didn’t want to leave any evidence that I ever had.”