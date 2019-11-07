On The Move, new research launching

The On The Move research also shows that, while many opportunities exist, there’s no single agreed solution to decarbonizing road travel.
The BP-commissioned survey by transport consultancy Systra explores what the future of transport might look like, talking to 22 experts and 12,000 consumers across the UK, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands to reveal different attitudes to low carbon transport. It uncovered:
The transport industry experts from the private sector, government and academia paint a similar vision of the future of transport that blends autonomous vehicles, connected transport, electric cars and shared mobility (ACES).
Tufan Erginbilgic, chief executive of Downstream, BP
Ultimately, On The Move shows that greater collaboration across industry, government, companies and consumers is key to driving change at speed and scale.
Excited by electric vehicles or fear the very idea of flying cars? Is car ownership important to you, or do you welcome the idea of shared mobility?
Find out how your thoughts compare with 12,000 consumers surveyed across the UK, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands on our future of transport microsite.