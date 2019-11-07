On The Move, new research launching

The On The Move research also shows that, while many opportunities exist, there’s no single agreed solution to decarbonizing road travel.

The BP-commissioned survey by transport consultancy Systra explores what the future of transport might look like, talking to 22 experts and 12,000 consumers across the UK, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands to reveal different attitudes to low carbon transport. It uncovered:



Key findings:

Gaps exist between experts’ view of the pace of change and consumer readiness.

But, according to the Systra research, both groups recognize the need to develop a range of greener transport choices, rather than focus on any one solution.

In detail:

The transport industry experts from the private sector, government and academia paint a similar vision of the future of transport that blends autonomous vehicles, connected transport, electric cars and shared mobility (ACES).