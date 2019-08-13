Network news: BP's bid to fast track EV adoption

As CEO of the UK’s largest charging network, the retailer by background is behind the roll-out of hundreds of 150kW-ultra-fast chargers to many of BP’s forecourts across the UK. The first of many ultra-fast chargers are now live on a BP retail site in Cranford, close to another airport at Heathrow in West London.

“The switchover to EVs is coming. We’re past the tipping point”, says David Newton, as BP Magazine meets him at BP Chargemaster’s current headquarters near London Luton Airport. Through the office window, planes can be seen leaving the runway, but it’s a different vehicle that Newton is preparing for take-off.

Need for speed

Newton hopes this, the first of 400 to be installed over the next few years, will be an important step for the market. Ultra-fast 150kW chargers are key to consumer’s embracing the EV revolution, he believes.

“By investing in ultra-fast charging, we’re trying to encourage adoption for more people. The idea is that they can go out and buy an EV safe in the knowledge that if they do so, they have a charging solution that we know will work for them because it is similar in nature to the fuelling experience they have today with petrol cars. Making it similar in experience is largely dependent on the speed of charging,” he says.