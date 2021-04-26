Raven takes flight: third stage of West Nile Delta development

💡 Why it matters



Over almost 60 years, bp has invested more than $35 billion in Egypt, and it’s one of the biggest businesses in the company’s global portfolio.



Natural gas will continue to play a central role in bp’s strategy as we pursue our net zero ambition. Resilient and focused hydrocarbons will help to provide the cashflow needed to help fund bp’s transition to an integrated energy company.



Raven supports our strategy to focus on oil and gas resources from the basins we know best, which we can develop rapidly and at low cost, and gives us valuable options to develop future infill and exploration opportunities nearby.

