Robo opp: from deepsea diving to dancing, the robots giving humans a helping hand

Robots are taking over – the dance floor at least. If you want an example of how far robotics engineering has come, look no further than this YouTube video of four robots dancing to a Sixties classic that has gained more than 32 million views and set the internet alight. Remarkably, their moves aren’t at all awkward or robotic, but smooth and sure-footed.



The dog-like quadruped featured is named Spot and dancing isn’t its only skill. This robot has been in exploratory trials at bp to autonomously read gauges, monitor corrosion, and measure methane on some of our platforms in the Gulf of Mexico with the intent of enhancing safety and efficient operations.

Robots in bp might not dance – yet – but the technology is advancing rapidly.