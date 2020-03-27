Our Sustainability Report is released at a time when the world is fighting against Coronavirus. We, like many, are doing everything we can to step up and help, fulfilling our purpose to make a difference to people’s lives and to the planet.

But, while we strive to answer the most pressing problem of today, we never lose sight of the commitment we have made to tomorrow’s world and to becoming a net zero company. We don’t intend to change course.

The report covers the key factors driving BP – like the net zero ambition, climate change, safety and our value to society. It also gives a breakdown of important topics like human rights, ethics, and how we are supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Here, we list nine examples of our work in….