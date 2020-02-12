Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Sustainability
  3. Our sustainability aims

Our sustainability aims

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet
Sustainability report 2021 pdf / 10.9 MB
Quick links
Sustainability report ‎2021 –‎ quick read
ESG datasheet pdf / 538.4 KB
HSE charting tool

Our net zero ambition and aims

Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero. We have set out 10 aims to support this ambition. 

Five aims to get bp to net zero

Aim 1: net zero operations
Five aims to get bp to net zero

Aim 1: net zero operations

 

Our aim 1 is to be net zero across our entire operations on an absolute basis by 2050 or sooner.


This aim relates to our Scope 1 (from running the assets within our operational control boundary) and Scope 2 (associated with producing the electricity, heating and cooling that is bought in to run those operations) GHG emissions. These emissions were around 55MtCO2e in 2019. We’re targeting a 20% reduction in our aim 1 operational emissions by 2025 and will aim for a 50% reduction by 2030 against our 2019 baseline. The 2030 aim was updated from 30-35% to 50% in February 2022.

Aim 2: net zero oil and gas
Five aims to get bp to net zero

Aim 2: net zero production

 

Our aim 2 is to be net zero on an absolute basis across the carbon in our upstream oil and gas production by 2050 or sooner.


This is our Scope 3 aim and is based on bp’s net share of productiona (around 361MtCO2 in 2019). It is associated with the CO2 emissions from the assumed combustion of upstream production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).


We are targeting a 10-15% reduction by 2025 and will aim for 20-30% by 2030 against our 2019 baseline.

Aim 3: halving intensity
Five aims to get bp to net zero

Aim 3: net zero sales

 

Our aim 3 is to reduce to net zero the carbon intensity of the energy products we sell by 2050 or sooner.


This is a lifecycle carbon intensity approach, per unit of energy. This aim relates to the intensity of GHG emissions estimated on a lifecycle basis from the use, production, and distribution of energy products per unit of energy (MJ) delivered. For the 2019 to 2021 reporting years, it covers marketing sales of energy products (79gCO2e/MJ in 2019).


As updated in February 2022, the scope of aim 3 for future reporting years is expanding to include marketed and physically traded sales of energy products. As our sales-based emissions metric, it is customer focused and reflects our low carbon energy sales as well as our fossil fuel sales. It measures the evolution of that product mix over time of both our marketed sales and physical trades of energy products.

Aim 4: reducing methane
Five aims to get bp to net zero

Aim 4: reducing methane

 

Our aim 4 is to install methane measurement at all our existing major oil and gas processing sites by 2023, ‎publish the data, and then drive a 50% reduction in methane intensity of our operations.

 

And we will work to influence our joint ventures to set their own methane intensity targets of 0.2%. 

Aim 5: more $ into transition

Aim 5: more $ into transition


Our aim 5 is to increase the proportion of investment we make into our non-oil and gas businesses.


Over time, as investment goes up in low and zero carbon, we see it going down in oil and gas.

Five aims to help get the world to net zero

Aim 6: advocating
Policy and advocacy

Aim 6: advocating

 

Our aim 6 is to more actively advocate for policies that support net zero, including carbon pricing.

 

We have redirected resources to promote well designed climate policies. In the future, any corporate advertising will be to advocate for progressive climate policy, communicate our net zero ambition or support delivery of our strategy, invite ideas, or build collaborations.

 

We will continue to run recruitment campaigns and advertise our products, services and partnerships – although we aim for these to increasingly be low carbon.

Aim 7: incentivizing employees

Aim 7: incentivizing employees

 

Our aim 7 is to incentivize our global workforce to deliver on our aims and mobilize them to become advocates for net zero. This will include continuing to allocate a percentage of remuneration linked to emissions reductions for leadership and around 22,000a employees. 

 

a This figure was around 37,000 in February 2020. It is approximate and has been revised in line withrestructuring as part of reinvent bp and reflects lower headcount overall.

Aim 8: aligning associations
Policy and advocacy

Aim 8: aligning associations


Our aim 8 is to set new expectations for our relationships with trade associations around the globe.


We will make the case for our views on climate change within the associations we belong to and we will be ‎transparent where we differ. And where we can’t reach alignment, we will be prepared to leave.

Aim 9: transparency leader
Our reporting

Aim 9: transparency leader


Our aim 9 is to be recognized as an industry leader for the transparency of our reporting.


On 12 February 2020, we declared our support for the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-‎related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). We intend to work constructively with the TCFD and others – such as ‎the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board – to develop good practices and standards for transparency.

Aim 10: clean cities and corporations
Regions, corporates & solutions

Aim 10: clean cities and corporates


Our aim 10 is to launch a new team to create integrated clean energy and mobility solutions.


We launched our regions, corporates and solutions team in 2020. It will help countries, cities and corporations ‎around the world decarbonize.

Our people and planet aims

Alongside our net zero ambition and aims, we have also set out five aims to help improve people’s lives and five aims to care for our planet. 
 

Five aims to improve people’s lives

Aim 11: more clean energy
Getting to net zero

Aim 11: more clean energy

 

Our aim 11 is to develop enough clean energy to benefit more than 36 million people.

 

By 2030 we aim to have developed 50GW renewable generating capacity – broadly enough to meet the power needs of 36 million people – including exploring ways to make clean energy accessible to those who need it most.

Aim 12: just transition
Just transition

Aim 12: just transition

 

Our aim 12 is to support a just energy transition which advances human rights and education.


‎We support the Paris Agreement, which recognizes the importance of a just transition – one that ‎delivers decent work, quality jobs and supports the livelihoods of local communities.

 

To support a just ‎energy transition, we aim to collaborate with key stakeholders and other industries to support the ‎advancement of human rights through the transition. We’ll do this by developing just transition plans in ‎priority areas and helping the workforce to develop skills for the future energy system, taking a socially ‎inclusive approach. We aim to build stronger relationships with our local communities, based on mutual ‎trust and respect, and we will support civic dialogue, greater transparency and capacity building, where we work.

Aim 13: sustainable livelihoods
Sustainable livelihoods

Aim 13: sustainable livelihoods


Our aim 13 is helping more than 1 million people build sustainable livelihoods and resilience.


We’ll support the communities where we work to build greater resilience and more sustainable livelihoods. ‎We’ll focus our social investment in support of our sustainability aims. Through these actions we aim to ‎reach more than 1 million people. We will also support our workforce through quality jobs with fair conditions.

Aim 14: greater equity
Greater equity

Aim 14: greater equity

 

Our aim 14 is greater diversity, equity and inclusion for our workforce and customers, and to increase supplier diversity spend to $1 billion.

 

We want our workforce and customers to experience greater equity – fair treatment according to everyone’s different needs and situations – while also helping our partners in the bp ‘ecosystem’ do the same. We’ll aim to do this by improving workforce diversity and workplace inclusion, making customer experiences more inclusive and increasing our annual expenditure with diverse suppliers, including female, and underrepresented or minority groups (supplier diversity) to $1 billion by 2025.

Aim 15: enhance wellbeing
Wellbeing

Aim 15: enhance wellbeing


Our aim 15 is to enhance the health and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and local communities.


We will support them to proactively improve their physical and mental health – through innovative ‎programmes, partnerships and offers.

Five aims to care for our planet

Aim 16: enhancing biodiversity
Biodiversity

Aim 16: enhancing biodiversity

 

Our aim 16 is making a positive impact through our actions to restore, maintain and enhance biodiversity where we work.

 

We will do this by putting our biodiversity position into action. In doing so, we expect that from 2022 all new bp projects in scope will have plans in place aiming to achieve net positive impact (NPI), with a target to deliver 90% of actions within five years of project approval. We also aim to enhance biodiversity at our major operating sites and support biodiversity restoration and sustainable use of natural resource projects in the countries where we have current or growing investments.

 

We will also continue to work with others, including our joint ventures, to influence and promote collective action on biodiversity.

Aim 17: water positive
Water positive

Aim 17: water positive


Our aim 17 is becoming water positive by 2035.


We aim to replenish more freshwater than we consume in our operations. We will do this by being more ‎efficient in operational freshwater use and effluent management, and by collaborating with others to ‎replenish freshwater in stressed and scarce catchment areas where we operate.

Aim 18: championing nature-based solutions
Nature-based solutions

Aim 18: championing nature-based solutions


Our aim 18 is championing nature-based solutions and enabling certified natural climate solutions.


We aim to use nature-based solutions (NbS) to deliver value and contribute to our people and planet aims ‎in our operations and through our business activities. We will also support the development of scalable ‎markets for certified natural climate solutions that help the world reduce deforestation, get to net zero and ‎deliver environmental and social benefits.

Aim 19: unlock circularity
Circularity

Aim 19: unlock circularity


Our aim 19 is to unlock new sources of value through circularity.


We want to keep materials in use for longer and value them throughout their life cycle. We’ll do this by using resources responsibly and embracing circular principles in design, operations and decommissioning and aim to work with partners and our joint ventures to create opportunities.

Aim 20: sustainable purchasing
Supplier expectations

Aim 20: sustainable purchasing


Our aim 20 is developing a more sustainable supply chain.


We’ll work with our key suppliers to embed sustainable practices, focusing on reducing greenhouse gas ‎emissions and increasing the circularity of what we buy.‎

“The direction is set.  We are heading for net zero. There is no turning back.”

 

Bernard Looney, chief executive officer

Go deeper
Quick read icon

Sustainability report 2021 – quick read

Data icon

Data and how we report ‎

Reporting centre icon

Reporting centre and archive

Related content

Improving people's lives

Our five people aims cover clean energy, a just energy transition and sustainable ‎livelihoods, respect for human rights, greater equity and enhanced wellbeing

Caring for our planet

Our sustainability frame includes a focus on making a positive difference to the environment in which we operate

Net zero by 2050

We’ve set ambitious aims to reduce emissions, scale up renewables and invest more in low carbon