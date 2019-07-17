The youth of today. No longer using anarchy to upset the established order; now, they're turning to data.

Connor Tann is one such data revolutionary. And he’s not alone. Some 800 more digital devotees have rallied to his call, joining an online army of BP scientists and engineers growing their data science skills in their spare time.



“There’s a massive race on in the data science field,” says petrophysicist Tann. “And BP needs to be a leader in the pack.”

In internet chatrooms and BP’s canteens, his army furthers its goal: widespread disruption of the digital kind. And their mission is showing signs of success.

BP's Upstream business is transforming as traditional ways of working are sped up and convention is turned on its head.

One weapon of choice is machine learning. It's where computers are trained to spot relationships and make predictions as scale. And it is proving pivotal in tackling one of the industry's biggest challenges: where to find oil.

Machine learning

Advances in imaging technology have made huge improvements in the visualization of layers of rock deep beneath the earth’s surface but it still leaves a lot of uncertainty about where pockets of oil and gas might be found. This is where the ability to interrogate vast amounts of data can reduce the speculation around where to drill expensive wells and how to best maximize production.

