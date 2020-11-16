TAP completes pivotal gas pipeline project

An 878-kilometre gas pipeline that crosses three countries – travelling over Albanian mountains and under the Adriatic sea – was declared operational today.
The Trans Adriatic Pipeline is a strategic piece of energy infrastructure that forms the last link in the mega Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) project.
SGC covers several separate energy projects that stretch over 3,500 kilometres, crossing seven countries and involving more than a dozen major companies.
By the end of this year, SGC will transport 10 billion cubic metres of new gas supplies from the Caspian in Azerbaijan, travelling through Georgia and Turkey before coming onshore in Italy via the TAP pipeline.
TAP was four-and-a-half years in the making, involving thousands of people from multiple countries working together to deliver on schedule and without incident.
TAP’s managing director, Luca Schieppati, praised the achievement, saying: “TAP enables double diversification: a new, reliable and sustainable energy route and source of gas reaching millions of European end-users, for decades to come.”
TAP marks the culmination of a series of infrastructure mega projects – Shah Deniz Phase 2 (SD2), South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP), Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) and TAP, in which bp plays a role.
As a key part of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP is strategically and economically important to Europe and essential in providing reliable access to new supplies of natural gas. TAP plays a significant role in boosting Europe’s energy security, supply diversification, as well as decarbonization objectives.
Investing in strategic projects like SGC also demonstrates bp’s commitment to resilient, focused hydrocarbons, which are essential to fuelling our transformation to an integrated energy company.
