TAP completes pivotal gas pipeline project

An 878-kilometre gas pipeline that crosses three countries – travelling over Albanian mountains and under the Adriatic sea – was declared operational today.



The Trans Adriatic Pipeline is a strategic piece of energy infrastructure that forms the last link in the mega Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) project.



SGC covers several separate energy projects that stretch over 3,500 kilometres, crossing seven countries and involving more than a dozen major companies.



By the end of this year, SGC will transport 10 billion cubic metres of new gas supplies from the Caspian in Azerbaijan, travelling through Georgia and Turkey before coming onshore in Italy via the TAP pipeline.