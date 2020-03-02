Albert Heijn and BP to expand convenience partnership in the Netherlands

BP and Albert Heijn today announce plans to expand their retail cooperation to more than 100 sites across the Netherlands.

Customers will soon find an Albert Heijn ‘to go’ shop at selected BP retail sites nationwide where they can buy tasty, fresh food and drinks for on the road. The partnership brings together the long-standing expertise and experience of both BP and Albert Heijn to provide a unique convenience range that is fully tailored to drivers’ needs and the specific site location. BP’s existing shop offer will be expanded with the new range later this year, focused on its network of company-owned retail stations.

Expansion of the partnership follows a successful pilot phase with Albert Heijn ‘to go’ shops at eight BP retail sites. Customers will be able to choose from a wide range of freshly prepared food and drinks, including barista-quality coffee, sandwiches, salads, croissants and snacks, as well as fresh fruit and vegetable juices. Customers will still be able to buy their trusted car care products, such as Castrol engine oil and windscreen washer fluid.

Marit van Egmond, CEO Albert Heijn, said: “This cooperation with BP seamlessly fits with our growth strategy. We want to be there for our customers anywhere and everywhere. Around the corner, on the road and via ah.nl. Customers need tailor-made solutions, especially when it comes to food and drinks. Their choices may change from moment to moment. With our 130 years of experience we want to make tasty and varied food accessible to everyone and everywhere in the Netherlands and Flanders. In our supermarkets, but also on the road, for example in hospitals, at train stations, colleges and thus petrol stations.”

Ruben Beens, CEO BP Nederland, said: “With Albert Heijn ‘to go’ at our retail sites, we’re meeting a growing demand for convenience, offering a wide, innovative and high-quality range of food and drinks for on the road. Together with our BP Ultimate premium fuels, we offer motorists everything they need at easily accessible locations across the country, with extensive opening hours. The partnership with Albert Heijn underpins the delivery of our strategy to grow our convenience offer globally.”

