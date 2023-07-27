bp and Lekkerland extend partnership to deliver REWE To Go stores at Aral retail sites

BP Europa SE and Lekkerland SE are continuing their successful convenience partnership in Germany with a five-year extension of their exclusive agreement to deliver REWE To Go stores at Aral retail sites – bp's German retail brand. This is bp’s largest European convenience supply agreement and brings together Germany’s largest forecourt brand with one of the country’s leading convenience specialists, to provide customers on-the-move with quality food and beverage offers in convenient roadside locations.



The agreement covers the implementation and ongoing development of the REWE To Go at Aral concept, with bp responsible for developing new food service offers in addition to operating the sites. bp will invest in the food service areas of the stores; trialing new offers and testing new concepts – including freshly prepared food in store – to transform the consumers’ forecourt shopping experience, in partnership with Lekkerland.



The trading company Lekkerland* – part of REWE group, one of the leading trading and tourism groups in Germany and Europe – is the exclusive supply partner for the majority of the product ranges stocked in stores across Aral’s network of 1,200 company-owned retail sites in Germany.



"We’re really excited to continue our partnership with Lekkerland and work together to further develop our REWE To Go at Aral concept for our customers,” said Jo Hayward, bp vice president convenience Europe.



"The convenience sector in Germany is growing, with more people eating on the move and carrying out top-up grocery shops. As the energy transition progresses, customers will spend more time at our sites charging their EVs. We will keep evolving our offers to meet their needs, transforming forecourt convenience with new product ranges, store layouts and digital solutions to give our customers what they want, where they want it."



In 2014, 10 pilot REWE To Go stores were opened – today, the store concept can be found at more than 850 Aral retail sites. The concept will continue to be rolled out at more locations nationwide.



"bp and Lekkerland are united by an absolute focus on customers. We want to offer them the best shopping experience in the convenience sector. That's what we work on together, every day,” says Lekkerland CEO Patrick Steppe.



“We are pleased that we will continue to work together to develop the convenience offer at Aral retail sites. We are proud that REWE To Go is now one of the leading convenience formats in Germany. We want to expand this position in the coming years. At Lekkerland, we combine more than 60 years of convenience experience with REWE's comprehensive consumer insights. That's what we bring to this partnership."



In REWE To Go stores, customers can pick up high-quality coffee specialties, tasty snacks and drinks, as well as fresh food such as salads, fruit, wraps, desserts, hot and cold dishes, baked goods for self-service and vegetarian products. The stores also provide the regular range of products that drivers expect to find at Aral retail sites including confectionery, tobacco, car care products and engine oil.



Over the past two years, REWE To Go customers have bought over 34 million brötchen (bread rolls), 7.5 million snacks with bockwurst and almost three million gouda crossinos. Customers aren’t only stopping at REWE To Go stores to grab a snack while on the move. Top-up grocery shopping is now prevalent in Germany with 80% of consumers doing top-up shops - and doing it at least once a week.



"We want to make it as easy as possible for our customers. Historically, convenience sales have been inextricably linked to fuel purchases, but now we are seeing more and more customers visit our stores just for their convenience needs,” explains Aral CEO Achim Bothe. "The convenience sector in Germany has great potential and our Aral network of REWE To Go stores will grow to around 900 this year. With customers looking to shop, fuel and charge on the go, they can trust us for fresh food and great coffee in convenient locations.”



Convenience is one of bp's transition growth engines, along with EV charging, hydrogen, bioenergy, and renewables & power. By 2030 bp is looking to increase the number of strategic convenience sites from around 2,450 today globally to more than 3,500. In Germany, Aral pulse plans to expand its ultra-fast charging network from more than 1,600 charging points today to well over 5,000 by 2025.

