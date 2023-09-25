bp and Subsea Integration Alliance team-up to strengthen subsea project performance

bp has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Subsea Integration Alliance aimed at developing a framework to enhance integrated subsea project performance. The agreement with the Alliance, which comprises Subsea7 and OneSubsea™, an SLB company, will combine the three companies’ skills, knowledge and experience across a global portfolio of projects.

The agreement will combine bp’s experience to frame, build and execute projects with the Alliance’s capability to deliver integrated subsea production systems (SPS) and subsea umbilical, riser and flowline (SURF) systems. The team will work together, from concept development through the full field lifecycle to support project delivery through new ways of working and an innovative commercial model.

A new team will be formed to oversee and manage activities across the programme, with a focus on safety, quality and subsea project performance.

Ewan Drummond, bp’s SVP of projects, said: “The members of Subsea Integration Alliance have been key suppliers of bp for decades, and by combining our resources and knowledge, we can bring significant benefits to our customers and our stakeholders. Together we can safely deliver projects with improved project schedules, reducing our total cost of ownership and harnessing synergies through a collaborative one-team mindset. We look forward to getting to work.”

Olivier Blaringhem, CEO of Subsea Integration Alliance, said: “This agreement marks a step change in how our highly collaborative teams will work together to achieve shared objectives for mutual value. Together with bp, we will deliver lower carbon energy to the world through enhancing long-term subsea performance.”



The MoU was signed at an official ceremony in London on September 22, 2023, that was attended by Ewan Drummond; Olivier Blaringhem; Louise Jacobsen Plutt, bp’s SVP of procurement; Kristian Siem, Subsea7 Chairman; John Evans, Subsea7 CEO; Steve Gassen, SLB President of Production Systems, and Mads Hjelmeland, SLB Director of Subsea Production Systems.

