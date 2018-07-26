BP appoints new non-executive directors

On 26 April BP announced that Helge Lund would join the board as a non-executive director on 1 September, becoming chairman on 1 January 2019 when Carl-Henric Svanberg steps down. Mr Lund has been able now to join the board earlier; this will not affect the timing of his succession to chairman.

Pamela Daley has extensive senior global business and board experience. She spent most of her career with the General Electric Company (GE), holding roles including senior advisor to the chairman and senior vice president of corporate business development, responsible for global mergers, acquisitions and divestment activities. She is a director of BlackRock, Inc. and SecureWorks, Inc. and was previously a director of BG Group plc and Patheon N.V.

BP chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg commented: “Pamela’s extensive experience in international business development, transactions and corporate strategy at a global level make her a superb addition to BP’s board. And I am pleased that Helge has been able to join the board earlier than first expected. I look forward to working with them both through my remaining time on the board.”