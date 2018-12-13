BP Capital Markets America Inc. Announces Final Results of Exchange Offers

BP p.l.c. (“BP”) (LSE: BP) (FWB: BPE5) (NYSE: BP) today announced the final results of its previously announced offers to exchange (the “Exchange Offers” and each, an “Exchange Offer”) any and all validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted notes up to a maximum amount of $10.6 billion (the “Maximum Amount”) of twenty-three series of notes issued by BP Capital Markets p.l.c. (“BP Capital U.K.”) (the “Old Notes”) for a combination of cash and new notes to be issued by BP Capital Markets America Inc. (“BP Capital America” or the “Issuer”) and fully and unconditionally guaranteed by BP (the “New Notes”). A Registration Statement on Form F-4 (File Nos. 333-228369 and 333-228369-01) (the “Registration Statement”) relating to the issuance of the New Notes was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 14, 2018 (as amended by Amendment No. 1 to the Registration Statement filed with the SEC on November 28, 2018) and was declared effective by the SEC on December 7, 2018.
Based on information provided by D.F. King & Co. Inc., the Exchange Agent and Information Agent for the Exchange Offers, $18,245,902,000 aggregate principal amount of the Old Notes were validly tendered prior to or at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December 12, 2018 (the “Expiration Time”) and not validly withdrawn.
BP press office, London: +44 (0)20 7496 4076, bppress@bp.com
BP press office, Houston: +1 281 366 4463, uspress@bp.com
In order to utilize the ‘safe harbor’ provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the ‘PSLRA’) and the general doctrine of cautionary statements, BP is providing the following cautionary statement. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements – that is, statements related to future, not past events and circumstances – which may relate to one or more of the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of BP and certain of the plans and objectives of BP with respect to these items. These statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as ‘will’, ‘expects’, ‘is expected to’, ‘aims’, ‘should’, ‘may’, ‘objective’, ‘is likely to’, ‘intends’, ‘believes’, ‘anticipates’, ‘plans’, ‘we see’ or similar expressions. Actual results may differ from those expressed in such statements, depending on a variety of factors including the risk factors set forth in our most recent Annual Report and Form 20-F under “Risk factors” and in any of our more recent public reports.
Our most recent Annual Report and Form 20-F and other period filings are available on our website at www.bp.com, or can be obtained from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or on its website at www.sec.gov.