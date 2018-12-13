BP Capital Markets America Inc. Announces Final Results of Exchange Offers

BP p.l.c. (“BP”) (LSE: BP) (FWB: BPE5) (NYSE: BP) today announced the final results of its previously announced offers to exchange (the “Exchange Offers” and each, an “Exchange Offer”) any and all validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted notes up to a maximum amount of $10.6 billion (the “Maximum Amount”) of twenty-three series of notes issued by BP Capital Markets p.l.c. (“BP Capital U.K.”) (the “Old Notes”) for a combination of cash and new notes to be issued by BP Capital Markets America Inc. (“BP Capital America” or the “Issuer”) and fully and unconditionally guaranteed by BP (the “New Notes”). A Registration Statement on Form F-4 (File Nos. 333-228369 and 333-228369-01) (the “Registration Statement”) relating to the issuance of the New Notes was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 14, 2018 (as amended by Amendment No. 1 to the Registration Statement filed with the SEC on November 28, 2018) and was declared effective by the SEC on December 7, 2018.

Based on information provided by D.F. King & Co. Inc., the Exchange Agent and Information Agent for the Exchange Offers, $18,245,902,000 aggregate principal amount of the Old Notes were validly tendered prior to or at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December 12, 2018 (the “Expiration Time”) and not validly withdrawn.