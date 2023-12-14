bp deploys cutting-edge technology at BWT Alpine F1 Team’s Enstone site to help with its net zero journey

bp has signed an agreement with BWT Alpine F1 Team to support its net zero journey at its site in Enstone (Oxfordshire), where the team designs, develops, manufactures, and builds parts and systems for its Formula 1 cars.



“As a trusted technical partner to the BWT Alpine F1 Team, we’re excited to announce a new chapter in our partnership. Our experience working with BWT Alpine F1 Team is a testament to how we can use our integrated approach, expertise, and technology to help empower the team to meet its sustainability goals and continue to contribute to their ongoing quest for excellence on and off the racetrack.” Nicola Buck, SVP marketing customers and products, bp



The agreement will see bp deploy its state-of-the-art data measurement and analysis tools to comprehensively assess power consumption data to identify where energy usage could be optimized in the facility. DIGBOX® uses smart ‘spotter’ algorithms that learn building behaviour and search real-time data, aiming to increase energy efficiency and improve resiliency.

Nicola Buck, SVP marketing customers and products, bp said: “As a trusted technical partner to the BWT Alpine F1 Team, we’re excited to announce a new chapter in our partnership. Our experience working with BWT Alpine F1 Team is a testament to how we can use our integrated approach, expertise, and technology to help empower the team to meet its sustainability goals and continue to contribute to their ongoing quest for excellence on and off the racetrack.”

Rob White, Alpine F1 Team, Operations Director (Enstone) added: “We are proud to continue our partnership with bp because of the mutual trust and confidence we have built over the years.

“Now, bp expertise and innovative technology will help to drive our sustainability journey beyond the track through with real time insight into energy consumption at our Enstone Technical Centre. Working with bp, we will be working to reduce the environmental impact of our activities on site to create an enduring legacy of excellence beyond the racetrack.”

Since 2017, bp has been a technical partner for the BWT Alpine F1 Team. bp’s engineers at its Technology Centre in Pangbourne have worked to develop all the fluids and fuels required by the BWT Alpine F1 Team car, as well as a range of Industrial products used in Enstone where the car is designed and manufactured.

bp is already working to develop the 100% sustainable fuels required by the FIA Technical Regulations for the Alpine F1 team to compete in Formula 1 events in 2026 - well ahead of the date the requirements take effect.