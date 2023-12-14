bp deploys cutting-edge technology at BWT Alpine F1 Team’s Enstone site to help with its net zero journey

bp has signed an agreement with BWT Alpine F1 Team to support its net zero journey at its site in Enstone (Oxfordshire), where the team designs, develops, manufactures, and builds parts and systems for its Formula 1 cars.
The agreement will see bp deploy its state-of-the-art data measurement and analysis tools to comprehensively assess power consumption data to identify where energy usage could be optimized in the facility. DIGBOX® uses smart ‘spotter’ algorithms that learn building behaviour and search real-time data, aiming to increase energy efficiency and improve resiliency.
Nicola Buck, SVP marketing customers and products, bp said: “As a trusted technical partner to the BWT Alpine F1 Team, we’re excited to announce a new chapter in our partnership. Our experience working with BWT Alpine F1 Team is a testament to how we can use our integrated approach, expertise, and technology to help empower the team to meet its sustainability goals and continue to contribute to their ongoing quest for excellence on and off the racetrack.”
Rob White, Alpine F1 Team, Operations Director (Enstone) added: “We are proud to continue our partnership with bp because of the mutual trust and confidence we have built over the years.
“Now, bp expertise and innovative technology will help to drive our sustainability journey beyond the track through with real time insight into energy consumption at our Enstone Technical Centre. Working with bp, we will be working to reduce the environmental impact of our activities on site to create an enduring legacy of excellence beyond the racetrack.”
Since 2017, bp has been a technical partner for the BWT Alpine F1 Team. bp’s engineers at its Technology Centre in Pangbourne have worked to develop all the fluids and fuels required by the BWT Alpine F1 Team car, as well as a range of Industrial products used in Enstone where the car is designed and manufactured.
bp is already working to develop the 100% sustainable fuels required by the FIA Technical Regulations for the Alpine F1 team to compete in Formula 1 events in 2026 - well ahead of the date the requirements take effect.
BWT Alpine F1 Team competes in the FIA Formula One World Championship with race winners Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly. The team finished fourth in the 2022 Constructors’ Championship as it continues its quest to reach the pinnacle of Formula 1. Under the guidance of CEO Philippe Krief, Alpine is the French-style sports car brand founded in 1955 by Jean Rédélé. The Alpine Business Unit was created in 2021 and became the brand dedicated to innovative, authentic and exclusive sportscars of the Renault Group, benefiting from the heritage and craftsmanship of its historic plant in Dieppe as well as the engineering mastery from BWT Alpine F1 Team, Alpine Racing and Alpine Cars.
bp’s purpose is to reimagine energy for people and our planet. It has set out an ambition to be a net zero company by 2050, or sooner and help the world get to net zero, and a strategy for delivering on that ambition. For more information visit bp.com.
