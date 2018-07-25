BP invests $10 million in NIO Capital fund to explore opportunities in advanced mobility

BP Ventures has invested $10 million in the NIO Capital US Dollar Fund to support the fund’s work exploring opportunities in China’s new energy vehicle (NEV) ecosystem. This follows BP and NIO Capital’s recent signing of a partnership memorandum of understanding



The investment will support the fund’s work exploring opportunities in advanced mobility areas, including electric vehicles and related technologies, new energy infrastructure, intelligent automotive system, connected vehicle, new materials including batteries, as well as other areas of possible mutual interest.

Roy Williamson, vice president of BP's advanced mobility unit, said: “With customer demand and technologies evolving fast, BP intends to remain the energy provider of choice through a number of diversified solutions. Our partnership with NIO Capital in China is part of BP’s strategy to be a leading provider of the mobility solutions of the future.”

BP is committed to a low carbon future, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in its operations, improve its products and services to help customers lower their emissions, and to create new low carbon businesses. BP’s commitment to being the leading fuel provider for both conventional and electric vehicles, delivering fast and convenient electric vehicle charging networks for customers, includes its recent acquisition of the UK’s leading electric vehicle charging company, Chargemaster, as well as recent investments by BP Ventures in fast-charging battery technology firm StoreDot and mobile-charging company Freewire Technologies.



"BP Ventures is committed to identifying and investing in companies that we believe are at the cutting edge of the advanced mobility industry. We are delighted to make our first material investment in China, as we explore the opportunities brought about by the rapid development of electric vehicle-related technologies and innovations in the country." Akira Kirton, Managing Director BP Ventures

