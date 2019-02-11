BP starts gas production from the second stage of Egypt’s West Nile Delta development

BP today announced first gas production from the second stage of its West Nile Delta development offshore Egypt.

The project, which produces gas from the Giza and Fayoum fields, was developed as a deepwater, long-distance tie-back to an existing onshore plant.

The successful start up is the second in a string of new upstream major projects expected to be brought on line in 2019 for BP.

Bob Dudley, BP chief executive, said: “This important project start-up benefitted from the excellent working relationship between BP and the Egyptian government. We simply could not have delivered it successfully without the steadfast support of the Minister of Petroleum, his excellent team and the entire government.

“With the second stage of West Nile Delta now online, BP has now safely brought 21 new upstream major projects into production over the last three years, keeping us on track to deliver 900,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2021.”



