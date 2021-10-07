bp to grow leading US technology company that turns commercial buildings into virtual power plants

bp has acquired Blueprint Power (Blueprint), a US-based technology company whose technology can help turn buildings into a flexible power network by connecting them to energy markets through cloud-based software. Blueprint’s technology presents an opportunity to help decarbonize commercial real estate, help real estate owners meet their environmental goals, and give them access to new revenue streams.

Founded in response to new energy regulations after the Hurricane Sandy black-out in New York, Blueprint uses bespoke algorithms to optimize the energy efficiency of buildings and connect them to power markets. This allows commercial building owners to sell surplus energy stored in batteries or power generated on site from equipment such as solar panels.

The company currently works with five of New York’s largest commercial real estate owners that together own over 100 million square feet of property in the city and generate 13 MW of renewable power. bp and Blueprint are targeting to increase this to 36 MW by the end of 2022.