BP Ventures invests in Zippity, onsite car maintenance for workplaces

Since launching in 2017, Zippity has formed partnerships with companies across the New England area to provide over 50,000 employees access to comprehensive repair, diagnostic, and detailing services at their workplace.

“As automotive service delivery is rapidly evolving to better meet the needs of car owners, the workplace has become a critical service hub.” said Chief Executive Officer, Edward Warren. “We believe in a solution that is tailored to the workplace setting, which is why we are thrilled to combine Zippity’s strength in workplace service delivery with the deep automotive industry expertise of our investors to provide a premier workplace car care solution.”

“Zippity creates a delightful customer experience, coupled with a platform that has the potential to transform traditional auto maintenance”, said Cynthia Kueppers of A3Ventures. This sentiment is echoed by Zippity customers. “I just don’t have time to sit around for hours to get my car repaired. The fact that I went to work, dropped my keys off, and knew my oil change was being done made me feel fantastic. One less thing off my to do list!” said, Jeffrey Garside, an employee who uses Zippity.



"We are excited to make this investment in Zippity and look forward to working with them, as we explore opportunities brought about by customer demand for convenient car maintenance solutions." Meghan Sharp, Managing Director, Americas, BP Ventures



Zippity partners with companies at no cost. Once a company selects their monthly service schedule, employees can book and manage their services at www.zippitycars.com