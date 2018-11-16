BP Ventures invests in Zippity, onsite car maintenance for workplaces

Content from Zippity's press release
Since launching in 2017, Zippity has formed partnerships with companies across the New England area to provide over 50,000 employees access to comprehensive repair, diagnostic, and detailing services at their workplace.
“As automotive service delivery is rapidly evolving to better meet the needs of car owners, the workplace has become a critical service hub.” said Chief Executive Officer, Edward Warren. “We believe in a solution that is tailored to the workplace setting, which is why we are thrilled to combine Zippity’s strength in workplace service delivery with the deep automotive industry expertise of our investors to provide a premier workplace car care solution.”
“Zippity creates a delightful customer experience, coupled with a platform that has the potential to transform traditional auto maintenance”, said Cynthia Kueppers of A3Ventures. This sentiment is echoed by Zippity customers. “I just don’t have time to sit around for hours to get my car repaired. The fact that I went to work, dropped my keys off, and knew my oil change was being done made me feel fantastic. One less thing off my to do list!” said, Jeffrey Garside, an employee who uses Zippity.
Zippity partners with companies at no cost. Once a company selects their monthly service schedule, employees can book and manage their services at www.zippitycars.com
Zippity is the leading onsite car maintenance provider for the workplace. Its transformative solution combines fully equipped and self-contained Mobile Service Trailers with a seamless digital customer experience to make Zippity the premier partner for companies who wish to attract, engage, and retain employees through highly-valued and well-executed onsite services. Zippity is committed to delivering a transformative car care experience, driven by a focus on convenience, transparency, and world-class customer service. Since launching in 2017, Zippity has partnered with hundreds of companies to successfully deliver over 10,000 car maintenance services to employees at their workplace. For more information, please visit www.zippitycars.com.
BP Ventures identifies and invests in private, high growth, potentially game-changing technology companies, accelerating cutting-edge innovations across the entire energy spectrum. Since 2006, BP Ventures has invested over $400 million in corporate venturing and has 43 active investments in its current portfolio. BP Ventures’ portfolio is primarily focused on emerging technologies in oil and gas exploration and production and downstream conversion processes. In addition, it has a renewed strategic focus on five key areas: advanced mobility, bio & low carbon products, carbon management, digital transformation and power & storage. Shaun Healey, BP Ventures Principal, will take up an observer seat on the board of Zippity.
A3Ventures is the innovation lab and capital investment engine of AAA Northern California, Nevada & Utah (AAA NCNU). We invest in ideas and build products that help our Members and communities navigate the future. A3 Venture Capital brings a unique perspective: we measure success by investing in emerging ideas that will serve people and make impact. We engage with extraordinary founders and startups who are as committed to their teams as they are to their vision.
Launchpad is a Boston-based venture investment group focused on seed and early-stage investments in technology-oriented companies. Launchpad is the largest group of early stage investors in the Northeast and one of the top three most active groups in the United States in both deal volume and dollars invested. Launchpad invests in early stage startups in the enterprise technology, life sciences and green technology and education technology spaces. Launchpad has a broad base of active investors from a variety of backgrounds and professions, including high-technology, financial services, industry, life sciences and healthcare. Barry Coffman will represent Launchpad on Zippity’s board and Catherine Popper will be a board observer.
