Dev Sanyal, EVP gas & low carbon energy, to leave bp

Dev Sanyal, executive vice president, gas & low carbon energy, has elected to leave bp at the end of this year to take a new role elsewhere.



Dev has been a member of bp’s executive leadership team for over a decade. He has led bp’s gas & low carbon energy business, having previously been chief executive of bp Alternative Energy, as well as executive vice president, Asia and Europe, from 2016.

”It has been the honour and privilege of a lifetime to work for bp over three decades." Dev Sanyal, EVP, gas & low carbon energy

In his time leading these businesses, bp entered the solar industry in 2017 through the formation of the fast-growing Lightsource bp partnership, expanded its biofuels business in 2019 through the formation of the Brazilian joint venture bp Bunge Bioenergia and, most recently, entered offshore wind in both the US and the UK. In addition, in a short space of time he has built growth businesses in hydrogen and gas and power in Brazil, UK, Europe and Asia.



Bernard Looney, bp chief executive, said: “I have worked with Dev for decades and have seen first-hand the incredible contributions he has made to bp, most recently creating our gas & low carbon energy business and building first-class positions in solar, biofuels and offshore wind. He has always been a tireless champion and ambassador for bp around the world. While bp is now saying farewell to a superb colleague and – for me – a personal friend, we all wish Dev nothing but the best in his new ventures.”



Dev Sanyal said: ”It has been the honour and privilege of a lifetime to work for bp over three decades. When I left India as a young man, I never dreamt of the career and opportunities bp has given me. This is a truly great company making a difference to the world. I take pride of having been part of an extraordinary team leaning forward in the energy transition and building the foundations of bp’s next chapter. I know the best is yet to come under the inspirational leadership of my good friend, Bernard. I wish him and the rest of the bp family the very best for the future.”

Dev Sanyal joined bp in 1989 and has held a wide range of senior financial, operational, trading and executive positions in bp over 30 years. He has worked in London, Athens, Vienna and Dubai in various businesses. His previous senior roles include chief executive of BP Eastern Mediterranean and chief executive of Air BP. As Group Treasurer at the time of the Deepwater Horizon accident he played a key role in enabling the company to navigate its way through the aftermath of the incident. From 2011 to 2015 he held the post of executive vice president, strategy and regions.



Dev is also a non-executive director of Man Group plc, a member of the board of overseers of The Fletcher School at Tufts University and of the energy advisory board of the Government of India. He is also an ambassador for the Change the Race Ratio campaign of the CBI.



Dev will hand over his executive responsibilities during the fourth quarter, and his successor is the subject of a separate announcement.

