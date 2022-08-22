Site traffic information and cookies

Leading Chinese automaker BYD (China) and Castrol sign strategic collaboration agreement

22 August 2022
  • BYD (China) and Castrol sign three-year partnership to enhance the supply and promotion of Castrol ON advanced EV Fluids for BYD’s zero-emissions vehicles. The agreement builds on existing first-fill agreement
  • BYD (China) to officially recommend Castrol ON EV Transmission Fluid for its luxury flagship sedan Han series
  • Agreement includes promotional activities across BYD (China)’s retail network and the brand’s China Rally Championship new energy vehicle racing team
  • BYD (China) was the first global automaker to launch Castrol ON EV products across its aftersales operations in January 2021
  • Castrol ON EV Transmission Fluid helps to extend the life of the drivetrain system and enables EVs to go further1* on a single charge.
Castrol and BYD (China), one of China's largest manufacturers of electric vehicles (BEVs), have signed a new three-year strategic collaboration agreement. BYD sold almost 600,000 BEVs last year+, plans to increase this to a million units in 2022, and is actively promoting exports to over 60 countries. BYD (China) will use Castrol ON advanced EV fluids in their growing range of electric vehicles. The agreement follows existing first-fill and service-fill supply arrangements that commenced last year.  

 

As part of the latest agreement and based on testing, BYD (China) will officially recommend the use of Castrol ON EV Transmission Fluid within its Han luxury flagship car. The mid-size electric sedan, which has a driving range of up to 376 miles (605 km)#, is one of the most popular plug-in cars in China, with over 150,000 units sold since its launch in 2020. Joint marketing activities between the two companies will highlight the benefits of Castrol ON products in China, the largest EV market in the world.


BYD (China) will promote Castrol ON products in its online stores, aftersales centres and across its dealer network in China. Both companies will use co-branded assets to market the products in a series of service campaigns designed to inform car owners about the benefits of using EV-specific lubricants. BYD (China) was the first global automaker to launch Castrol ON EV products across its aftersales operations in January 2021.

 

Mike Zhang, Vice President Castrol China

The cooperation agreement will also see BYD (China) promote the use of Castrol ON EV Transmission Fluid by the brand’s New Energy Vehicle (NEV) racing team competing in the China Rally Championship (CRC). Castrol ON products deliver the performance, efficiency, and durability necessary to win on demanding rally stages.


Mike Zhang, Vice President Castrol China commented “Castrol and BYD (China) have a long-standing relationship, and this is an important milestone in the development of Castrol’s new energy business in China. This strategic cooperation with BYD (China) will help us pursue EV opportunities in both first-fill and service-fill, underpinning Castrol’s leading position in the China EV market." 


Sumeet Wadhwa, Electric Vehicle and Growth Unit Marketing Director Castrol commented: “This strategic collaboration agreement is an important milestone in the deployment of our advanced range of Castrol ON EV fluids. As the world continues to transition towards electric mobility and a sustainable future, it’s essential automakers such as BYD and their customers have access to high-quality fluids that enhance the performance and durability of their EVs*.”


Zikai Gao, Managing Director, BYD Global After-sales Division, commented: “BYD (China) was the first to introduce Castrol ON EV Fluids for the after-service business in January 2021 and we now officially recommend the use of Castrol ON EV Transmission Fluid for our luxury flagship sedan, Han. As we announce the end of production of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, we believe this partnership with Castrol will go towards helping us accelerate EV adoption across the world.”


The Castrol ON range includes EV Transmission Fluids, EV Thermal Fluids and EV Greases that help with the mainstream adoption of EVs by helping them go further1, charge faster2 and last longer3 *. Advanced EV Transmission Fluids deliver enhanced protection of the drivetrain and improves efficiency. Castrol EV Thermal Fluids help keep batteries cooler, even in extreme conditions, and this enables ultra-fast charging; while its EV Greases play a vital role in maintaining optimum efficiency and extending the life of vehicle components. 

Notes to editors

 

  • + Based on LMCA 2021 by country data
  • # Based on materials and testing completed by BYD
  • * Castrol EV Fluids benefits are demonstrated in bespoke testing and development 
  • 1 vs mass market EV factory fill fluid 
  • 2 vs indirect cooled battery system 
  • 3 vs standard EV-transmission fluid

About Castrol

 

Castrol, one of the world’s leading lubricant brands, has a proud heritage of innovation and fuelling the dreams of pioneers. Our passion for performance, combined with a philosophy of working in partnership, has enabled Castrol to develop lubricants and greases that have been at the heart of numerous technological feats on land, air, sea, and space for over 100 years.

 

Today, Castrol has developed a new strategy that sets out aims for 2030 to save waste, reduce carbon and improve lives. Castrol is part of the BP group and serves customers and consumers in the automotive, marine, industrial and energy sectors. Our branded products are recognized globally for innovation and high performance through our commitment to premium quality and cutting-edge technology.

Further information

 

Contacts

 

To find out more about Castrol please visit www.castrol.com or 

bp press office, London: +44 20 7496 4076, bppress@bp.com
 

