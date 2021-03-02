Louise Kingham OBE to succeed Peter Mather as bp’s UK head of ‎country and senior vice president for Europe

bp announces that Peter Mather, bp’s UK head of country and senior vice president for Europe, will ‎leave the company at the end of the year.



Peter has been UK head of country and regional president for Europe since 2010 and recently ‎established bp’s new regions, cities & solutions entity across the UK and continental Europe. It ‎caps a distinguished career of almost 40 years working in upstream, refining and supply, gas and ‎power, trading, shipping, and commercial leadership roles across several countries.



William Lin, executive vice president regions, cities & solutions, said: “We’re immensely grateful ‎for Peter’s unwavering commitment to bp over his career. We will miss not only his sound counsel ‎but his ability to represent the company and skilfully manage a broad set of relationships across the ‎UK and continental Europe.”‎

After leaving bp, Peter will continue in his non-executive role as Chair of the BP Europe ‎Supervisory Board.‎





Louise Kingham OBE, CEO of the Energy Institute for more than 20 years, will join bp in May. ‎Reporting to William Lin, she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience across a broad range of ‎issues within the energy industry.‎



Commenting on Louise’s appointment, William said: “We are very fortunate to have such a ‎qualified successor to Peter in this key role. Louise’s experience in public policy, issues ‎management and stakeholder engagement, not to mention her extraordinary network, position her ‎ideally to help advance bp’s transformation agenda.’’‎



Louise said: “This is a pivotal time for the energy industry and I’m thrilled to join a progressive ‎company with a clear net zero ambition. I’m excited to represent bp’s businesses, and work with ‎partners across Europe and in the UK to help deliver innovative and decarbonized energy solutions ‎at scale.’’‎

