StoreDot and BP present world-first full charge of an electric vehicle in five minutes

StoreDot’s ultra-fast charging battery technology offers the potential to bring electric vehicle charging times down to current refueling times. When coupled with the required ultra-fast charging infrastructure, it is expected to dramatically improve the EV ownership experience and play a key role in the earlier adoption of EVs – reducing the environmental impact of transportation as a result.

Tel Aviv, Israel, 12th June 2019 – Yesterday for the first time, StoreDot and its strategic partner BP demonstrated a live, full-charge of a two-wheel electric vehicle (EV) in just five minutes. An electric scooter equipped with StoreDot’s ultra-fast charging battery demonstrated that this technology can charge an electric vehicle in only five minutes. This proof-of-concept represents a major milestone for ultra-fast charging battery technology and its game-changing potential to accelerate the adoption of EVs.

“Within today’s society of time poverty, a five-minute charge enabled by ultra-fast charging batteries and infrastructure, can make an EV as attractive to users as a petrol or diesel one,” explains Dr. Doron Myersdorf, CEO of StoreDot. “By using a two-wheel electric vehicle from Torrot, we have demonstrated the transformative potential of this technology for the first time in a real-life application, which will be applied to four-wheel electric vehicles in the future. This is an important milestone for the industry, and we will continue to evolve our technology in close collaboration with our partner BP to help in EV adoption.”

BP’s Advanced Mobility Unit (AMU) is committed to using its energy expertise to develop the fastest, most convenient network of home, destination and forecourt charging in key locations across the world.



“Ultra-fast charging is at the heart of BP’s electrification strategy, which is why we invested in StoreDot last year, and why we are supporting this technology demonstration today,” says Jon Salkeld, technology director for BP’s AMU. “For the industry as a whole, this demonstration proves that an ultra-fast charging world will soon be possible and supports our goal of helping to create the infrastructure and collaboration framework required to facilitate a wider global technological shift to electric vehicles.”

StoreDot will continue to work with BP, and its other key strategic partners, to progress the development and deployment of its ultra-fast charging battery technology across industry.