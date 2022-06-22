What we do

bp has been an active supporter of the Greek economy since 1951 and nowadays is one of the leading companies in the market.



bp Oil Hellenic markets a full range of automotive and industrial lubricants through Castrol and bp brands in Greece and other Balkan countries. Marine Lubricants supplies customers with products in 12 ports around Greece, while Air bp sells aviation fuels at 22 international and general aviation airports throughout the country.



Our lubricant sales have a leading position in Greece in both automotive and industrial markets. Our OEM partnerships provide customers with high-performance lubricants superbrands that ensure cost efficiencies. Castrol has valuable partnerships with Aston Martin, Ford, Seat, Skoda, VW-Audi, Husqvarna, Jaguar, Komatsu, Land Rover, MAN, Triumph and Volvo.



bp has also licensed the use of its brand on retail sites to Hellenic Petroleum, under a brand-licensing agreement. The partnership has been progressed even further with the sales of automotive BP and Castrol lubricants in more than 2,000 petrol service stations across the country.



bp is committed to maximizing value for customers through a mutually beneficial relationship, founded on world-class products and services.



All our activities are certified by ISO 9001/2008, ISO 14001/2004 and OHSAS 18001/2007.

Our people and partners

We employ nearly 60 people in a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone has the same opportunity to make a contribution and to use innovative ideas to support and develop their work.



bp Oil Hellenic’s head office is in Athens.

Community investment

All our offices have extensive recycling programmes and we take steps to reduce the energy we consume for our operations.



We support the communities we work in and society as a whole. We aim to make a difference with both business-related and educational projects, including road safety initiatives for children and various educational and cultural programmes for schools.



On a yearly basis, we welcome a number of university students to gain work experience in the areas of their expertise.