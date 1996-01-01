What we do

Our lubricants business manufactures, sells and markets products and services for the automotive, industrial and marine industries, through the Castrol brand.

We also market gas from bp’s various exploration and production activities in North Africa and Europe, through our gas and power marketing business.

Air bp sells aviation fuels in the country.

Our people and partners

In Italy, bp employs 75 people. In addition, we have strategic distributors who represent our business partners.





The headquarters of bp Italia are in Milan, where the operational and representative offices are located.



Community investment

On a local level, we are constantly involved in activities to support the communities in which we work. Our aim is to bring a visible contribution with business-related and educational projects to help communities.



One of the most successful projects that we have supported in the past few years is the San Gregorio Rinasce project for the reconstruction of areas devastated by the 2009 earthquake in Abruzzo (L’Aquila, Italy). We have developed good relationships with a number of country-wide environmental and social non-governmental organizations (NGOs), which give an important external input to our business operations.