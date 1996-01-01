What we do

When you think about Luxembourg, the chances are that you probably think ‘small’, which is hardly ‎surprising, considering the size of our country and its population. When you think about our ‎business in Luxembourg, however, you should think ‘big’. In fact, our retail sites here are among the ‎biggest in the world. The largest has an annual throughput of more than 100 million litres of fuel, ‎with a shop turnover of more than €20 million per year.



bp Ultimate diesel, bp gasoline fuels and our unique compressed natural gas offer for cars push us ‎towards the leading-edge of the retail sector in Luxembourg.



In 1948, bp Luxembourg was created; today we operate about 50 service stations and each one is ‎packed with activity.‎

Our people and partners

We employ some 20 people in Luxembourg, mainly in Bertrange. Most are local residents.‎

Community investment

Our community programme is quite diverse; each year we support one or two local charities and ‎we are active in the educational space by sponsoring different activities.‎

