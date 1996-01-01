When you think about Luxembourg, the chances are that you probably think ‘small’, which is hardly surprising, considering the size of our country and its population. When you think about our business in Luxembourg, however, you should think ‘big’. In fact, our retail sites here are among the biggest in the world. The largest has an annual throughput of more than 100 million litres of fuel, with a shop turnover of more than €20 million per year.
bp Ultimate diesel, bp gasoline fuels and our unique compressed natural gas offer for cars push us towards the leading-edge of the retail sector in Luxembourg.
In 1948, bp Luxembourg was created; today we operate about 50 service stations and each one is packed with activity.
We employ some 20 people in Luxembourg, mainly in Bertrange. Most are local residents.
Our community programme is quite diverse; each year we support one or two local charities and we are active in the educational space by sponsoring different activities.
36, route de Longwy, L-8080 Bertrange
Boîte Postale 546, L-2015 Luxembourg
Phone: +352 27 86 72 30
bp Luxembourg
Email: aral@aral.lu