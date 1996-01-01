With approximately 1,400 employees, bp’s total investments in the country including partner shares amount to more than $2.5 billion, making bp one of the largest British investors in the country.

Till today, bp’s strong presence in Malaysia spreads across a diversified business framework that includes Finance – finance business & technology (FBT) Malaysia technology; customers & products (C&P) – Castrol; people, culture & communications (PC&C); and other bp enabling functions.

Our presence in Malaysia can be traced back to 1964. bp has progressed significantly in Malaysia over the past 60 years from its modest beginning as a small petroleum-marketing operation.

What we do

Finance – bp Malaysia business technology centre (BTC)



Finance – bp Malaysia BTC is the home of business process services for bp.



As the global hub for accounting and controls, customer, procurement sourcing-to-contracting, shipping, trading and settlements and procurement operations, and digital solutions and transformation, we are also the regional hub for lubricants in the Asia Pacific region.

Finance – bp Malaysia BTC is driven by a dynamic, high-skilled and diverse team of over 830 professionals based in Kuala Lumpur, supporting more than 60 countries across Asia Pacific, Australasia, South Africa, Angola, the UK and the US.



Set up in 2009, we add value by standardizing and transforming business activities, while maintaining a robust control environment and driving operational excellence. As a mature organization we are now looking to evolve to unlock the next tranche of value – beyond arbitrage and efficiency.



We pride ourselves in being an integrated and resourceful team, well-connected with global partners and with an excellent record in delivering and generating value for bp.

Technology

Technology supports bp’s core processes with a focus on digital security, continuous improvement, simplification and turning data into information to enable better decisions.



Technology KL provides global IT solution services to bp across the globe. Its workforce of around 290 support bp’s core processes in information technology service management, infrastructure, business applications, digital security, lubricants business, project management, and strategy and architecture.

Customers & products – bp pulse

The EV-charging business is one of bp’s core businesses on the journey to becoming an integrated energy company and our aim — by 2030 — is to install more than 100,000 chargers to meet the needs of our customers. To support this, bp pulse customer care was established in Kuala Lumpur in November 2024. This is bp pulse’s first-ever customer care hub outside the UK, supporting queries from both UK and US markets.



Legal

Legal teams provide legal support to bp businesses and teams across the world and manage bp’s litigation and dispute resolution matters. Currently we have a small team of legal counsels based in Kuala Lumpur, under the legal products and operations function for projects, operations and procurement.



People, culture & communications

People, culture & communications (PC&C) supports employees across six continents in advancing bp’s strategy by fostering a culture of purpose, success, and care. The AsPac operations and Analysis service hub in Kuala Lumpur, with over 130 employees, provides global services including customer service, payroll, learning, rewards, reporting, and operational excellence.

Lubricants blending plant – Port Klang Installation

Port Klang Installation (PKI) is bp’s lubricants blending plant and warehouse located in the major port of Port Klang, Selangor, catering for local distribution and export across the Asia Pacific region.

PKI has been in operation since 1969.



The site blends and packages various grades of Castrol and bp motor oils, gear oils, automatic transmission fluids, hydraulic fluids and industrial lubricants. Manufactured products cover both the Malaysian market and 15 other countries in the Asia Pacific region.



PKI employs approximately 300 permanent and contract staff in its lubricants plant and has received certification for ISO 9001 (since 1992) and TS 16949 (since 2014) for Quality Management Systems and ISO 14001 (since 2013) for Environmental Management Systems.

