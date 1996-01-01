Our presence in Malaysia can be traced back to 1964. bp has progressed significantly in Malaysia over the past 60 years from its modest beginning as a small petroleum-marketing operation.
Till today, bp’s strong presence in Malaysia spreads across a diversified business framework that includes Finance – finance business & technology (FBT) Malaysia technology; customers & products (C&P) – Castrol; people, culture & communications (PC&C); and other bp enabling functions.
With approximately 1,400 employees, bp’s total investments in the country including partner shares amount to more than $2.5 billion, making bp one of the largest British investors in the country.
Finance – bp Malaysia BTC is the home of business process services for bp.
As the global hub for accounting and controls, customer, procurement sourcing-to-contracting, shipping, trading and settlements and procurement operations, and digital solutions and transformation, we are also the regional hub for lubricants in the Asia Pacific region.
Finance – bp Malaysia BTC is driven by a dynamic, high-skilled and diverse team of over 830 professionals based in Kuala Lumpur, supporting more than 60 countries across Asia Pacific, Australasia, South Africa, Angola, the UK and the US.
Set up in 2009, we add value by standardizing and transforming business activities, while maintaining a robust control environment and driving operational excellence. As a mature organization we are now looking to evolve to unlock the next tranche of value – beyond arbitrage and efficiency.
We pride ourselves in being an integrated and resourceful team, well-connected with global partners and with an excellent record in delivering and generating value for bp.
Technology supports bp’s core processes with a focus on digital security, continuous improvement, simplification and turning data into information to enable better decisions.
Technology KL provides global IT solution services to bp across the globe. Its workforce of around 290 support bp’s core processes in information technology service management, infrastructure, business applications, digital security, lubricants business, project management, and strategy and architecture.
The EV-charging business is one of bp’s core businesses on the journey to becoming an integrated energy company and our aim — by 2030 — is to install more than 100,000 chargers to meet the needs of our customers. To support this, bp pulse customer care was established in Kuala Lumpur in November 2024. This is bp pulse’s first-ever customer care hub outside the UK, supporting queries from both UK and US markets.
Legal teams provide legal support to bp businesses and teams across the world and manage bp’s litigation and dispute resolution matters. Currently we have a small team of legal counsels based in Kuala Lumpur, under the legal products and operations function for projects, operations and procurement.
People, culture & communications (PC&C) supports employees across six continents in advancing bp’s strategy by fostering a culture of purpose, success, and care. The AsPac operations and Analysis service hub in Kuala Lumpur, with over 130 employees, provides global services including customer service, payroll, learning, rewards, reporting, and operational excellence.
Port Klang Installation (PKI) is bp’s lubricants blending plant and warehouse located in the major port of Port Klang, Selangor, catering for local distribution and export across the Asia Pacific region.
PKI has been in operation since 1969.
The site blends and packages various grades of Castrol and bp motor oils, gear oils, automatic transmission fluids, hydraulic fluids and industrial lubricants. Manufactured products cover both the Malaysian market and 15 other countries in the Asia Pacific region.
PKI employs approximately 300 permanent and contract staff in its lubricants plant and has received certification for ISO 9001 (since 1992) and TS 16949 (since 2014) for Quality Management Systems and ISO 14001 (since 2013) for Environmental Management Systems.
As a responsible corporate citizen, we have actively embedded corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives in giving back to the community and conserving the environment.
We believe that CSR should not be a box-ticking exercise but rather a commitment to make a positive difference to the communities in which we operate.
Our community programmes around the world are developed by local operations in response to local needs and circumstances.
In line with bp’s aims, we have set out programs to help improve people’s lives and care for our planet.
We have actively developed social investment initiatives in response to local needs and circumstances. We believe this is the best way of ensuring that what we do is relevant and meaningful for the business and communities concerned.
Worked together with The Incitement, a social business organization, bp Malaysia committed to building ecologically sustainable and cost-effective solar lights for indigenous communities. The initiative is called Liter of Light as a 1-litre bottle is used to house the LED bulb on the solar light.
Working together with a local soup kitchen organization, bp Malaysia volunteers time and provides free food to people with no money or homes around the Klang Valley area.
In partnership with Impactlution, a social enterprise, bp Malaysia collected and sourced plastic bottles and packed them to a set density with used, cleaned, and dried plastics to achieve a building block that can be used repeatedly. These eco-bricks are strong and durable, suitable for making garden walls, pet houses, and even foundation structures for houses.
In collaboration with Lifecare Medical Center, bp Malaysia promoted proper medication disposal and collected surplus, unused, or expired medications. Proper disposal safeguards the environment, prevents medicine shortages, and reduces the risk of accidental ingestion.
In support of Greening Malaysia “100 million tree planting campaign”, we pledged to plant 600 trees in collaboration with Animal Projects and Environmental Education at the Lower Kinabatangan Wildlife Sanctuary, Sabah by December 2024.
An outreach effort that aims to provide students from disadvantaged backgrounds fair access to opportunities. Designed to inspire and ignite ambition, the full-day programme emphasizes strength, adaptability to the workplace, and the importance of goal settings.
Working hand-in-hand with Fuze Ecoteer, we helped preserve our Malaysian beach and actively participated in monitoring and protecting turtles heading towards the ocean.
bp Malaysia installed a water filtration system at Kirtash Home, a non-profit home established to shelter and care for special and underprivileged children.
The Wishing Tree is an annual CSR initiative aimed at fulfilling the wishes of children receiving medical attention in the paediatric ward of Hospital Kuala Lumpur.
Through a partnership with the hospital since the start of the initiative in 2011, the Wishing Tree has since put a smile on hundreds of children by fulfilling their wishes each year.
Its unique name came about through the idea of setting up a physical tree in bp’s office, where the wishes of children seeking treatment in Hospital Kuala Lumpur would be collected and tagged to the branches of the ‘tree’. Employees could then pick a wish to fulfil and purchase a child’s desired gift.
The initiative culminates in a grand gift presentation at Hospital Kuala Lumpur, where the children are treated to a magic show and clowns, sweetened by a sumptuous meal before receiving their presents.
The Ma’ Daerah turtle sanctuary in Kerteh, Terengganu, has been a long-term commitment by bp to ensure the sustainable conservation of marine turtles.
Four out of seven of the world’s endangered turtle species are found in Malaysia, and especially in the state of Terengganu. The Ma’ Daerah model is a unique achievement of which bp is immensely proud. It is the first sanctuary initiated in partnership between the Department of Fisheries, WWF-Malaysia and a private company.
The objectives of the Ma’ Daerah turtle sanctuary focus on better protection for turtle eggs, better conservation awareness among community members, and stronger relationships among researchers and administrators.
Since its official opening in 1999, we have been actively working together with the Department of Fisheries and WWF Malaysia to run regular education and awareness camps, beach clean-ups, and the Weekend with Turtles programme for participants to experience hands-on turtle conservation activities such as patrolling the beach, turtle watching, transfer of eggs into the hatchery and releasing hatchlings into the sea.
Because of work like this, we have received a number of health, safety, security and the environment (HSSE) awards. These include the Prime Minister’s Hibiscus award for exceptional achievement, and a Responsible Care Programme award from the Chemical Industries Council of Malaysia.
We have strong business networks and government agencies support along with recent notable recognitions.
Our country leadership team is responsible for the management of safety, people, business, and operations across bp Malaysia.
Introducing:
Luke serves as head of country (HoC), regional director for the finance business technology center (BTC) Malaysia and vice president of FBT procurement sourcing-to-contracting (S2C).
As HoC, Luke’s responsibilities include risk, security and incident management, external affairs and regulatory duties, in addition to strengthening bp’s reputation and growth.
As bp seeks to become an integrated energy company (IEC), Luke and the bp Malaysia team aim to deliver innovative, integrated, decarbonized energy solutions at scale and help the world reach net zero.
Passionate about DE&I, Luke believes that by creating a respectful and inclusive environment, bp will be a stronger, safer, more effective and enjoyable workplace.
Ching serves as the head of digital systems of work for both Malaysia and China and leads the digital service core operations across bp. She provides leadership and expertise across various core technology capabilities including digital crisis, continuity management, major incidents, change and software asset management.
Ching successfully established a robust digital foundation for service automation and performance analytics through a holistic digital systems of work.
Most recently, Ching led the establishment of the China-4-China foundation and digital products enabling the acceleration of bp businesses across the China market, contributing to the delivery of bp’s strategy.
Committed to driving a workplace culture where families thrive, Ching is the AsPac sponsor for bp Working Families. She believes that a culture of care and inclusion is key and is hugely proud of the supportive bp environment.
Gan leads the Castrol team in Malaysia and Singapore. As a child, he dreamed of becoming a world traveler, thus fueling his curiosity for different cultures and places. Starting as a management trainee at Colgate-Palmolive, Gan discovered his passion for sales through achieving sales incentive trips and traveling the world.
Little did he know that his professional journey would lead him from FMCG to the energy industry. Gan joined Castrol in 2018 and his transition to the lubricants industry was his defining moment.
Surpassing sale targets and building strong customer relationships, he has embraced challenges, learned quickly, and developed resilience. With a diverse background and a proven track record, Gan brings adaptability and determination to drive bp business growth.
Imad is a PC&C professional with an extensive and diverse HR experience across multiple geographies.
Imad currently leads the PC&C agenda for Malaysia and is responsible for delivery of integrated PC&C activities in the country. Imad’s leadership style is based on leading by purpose and engagement to get commitment.
Imad is passionate about people development. He is keen to support a positive working environment, create a psychologically safe culture and develop great leaders.
Please use the contact details below to email or write to us in Malaysia. We aim to deal with enquiries as quickly as possible.
BP Business Service Centre Asia Sdn Bhd (876587-W)
BP Castrol Lubricants (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (165875-W)
BP Asia Pacific (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (310913-T)
BP Malaysia Holdings Sdn Bhd (642652-A)
Level 9, Tower 5, Avenue 7
The Horizon, Bangsar South City
No. 8, Jalan Kerinchi
59200 KUALA LUMPUR
Tel: +603 9775 8181
Aspac Lubricants (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Port Klang Installation) – (16586-H)
Lot No. 197 II and 197 III
Jalan Pelabuhan Utara42000 Pelabuhan Klang
Tel: +603 9775 8580