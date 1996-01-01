Saudi Arabia

What we do

Our trading and shipping team purchases and supplies a wide range of crude oil and refined products for supply to bp’s system, as well as to other international petroleum markets.



The bp representative office in Riyadh helps to direct, coordinate and assist all bp activities in the kingdom. The office is responsible for supporting bp business development activities and expanding relationship networks within the local business community.

Our people and partners

Castrol lubricants are distributed by the Alkhorayef Group, based in Jeddah.



bp has a 50% stake in the Peninsular Aviation Services Company (PASCO), a joint venture founded in 1976. Other partners are SAM (20%), Sheikh Ashmawi (22%) and the Kamal Adham family (8%). Based in Jeddah, the company has aviation refuelling operations at Jeddah, Medina and other airports.

In 2022, bp assumed operatorship of a joint venture blending plant based in Yanbu, distributing premium-quality Castrol lubricants to the KSA market. bp has a 50% stake in the joint venture company, named Arabian Production & Marketing Lubricants Co. Ltd (APMLC), and Al Khorayef holds the other 50%.

Community investment

All our businesses throughout the Gulf region support the bp Young Adventurers programme. Developed by bp to help educate 14- to 16-year-olds, the programme has taken thousands of teenagers on weekends of learning and adventure to help build their self-awareness, develop their leadership skills, and encourage them to become more safety-conscious and environmentally aware.