Late century – 1971-1999

For BP, the lessons of the 1970s would powerfully influence its strategy for the remainder of the 20th century.

The oil world is turned inside out

The sudden sweep of changes in the Middle East from 1971 onwards caught the industry by surprise.

It started with Muammar al-Ghaddafi’s rise to power in Libya in a military coup. In 1971 he announced that Libya would be taking a higher cut on all oil that left the country. Soon after that, the British military withdrew from Iran after a presence there for more than a century. Then Iran seized some small Arab Islands near the Strait of Hormuz, and Ghaddafi – angered by what he saw as a British failure to prevent the siege – punished BP. Ghaddafi nationalized BP’s share of an oil production operation in Libya.

One by one after that, almost every oil-rich nation in the region – Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, Qatar – announced that if they weren’t nationalizing their resources immediately they would within the next 10 years.

The effect on BP was profound. In 1975 BP Shipping transported 140 million tonnes of oil from the Middle East. By 1983 that number would shrink to 500,000 tonnes. Over roughly the same period, Middle Eastern oil would go from 80% of BP’s supply down to a meagre 10%.

As a company that had once staked its entire strategy on Middle Eastern oil, BP found that its world had now been fully turned inside out.

Engineering feats and an environmental awakening



Fortunately BP had recently discovered major oil fields in other parts of the world, including Prudhoe Bay in Alaska and the Forties field off the coast of Scotland.

Now the company had to figure out how to get that remote oil to the sites where it could be stored, shipped or refined into gasoline. And that would test the company’s engineering prowess as well as its environmental commitment.