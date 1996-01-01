Site traffic information and cookies

Our portfolio

We have invested in visionary founders with transformative ideas to help bp to deliver its strategy today and provide the insights of tomorrow. We offer founders bp’s deep and global network to accelerate and scale portfolio companies
5B

5B

Pre-fabricated solar array manufacturer, providing fast, low cost, redeployable solar farm solutions

Visit site
Advanced Ionics

Advanced Ionics

Developer of a new category of hydrogen electrolyzer useful for expanding green hydrogen production

Visit site
Beyond Limits

Beyond Limits

Provides industrial-grade, hybrid AI software for the most demanding sectors to support decision-making processes, boost operational insights and enhance performance at every level

Visit site
Blue Ocean Seismic Services (BOSS)

Blue Ocean Seismic Services (BOSS)

Long endurance autonomous self-navigating and self-positioning underwater marine drones for activities such as seismic acquisition, carbon capture & storage and other marine monitoring applications

Visit site
BluSmart

BluSmart

Integrated electric ride-hailing and EV charging company, which is aiming to transform ride-hailing in India

Visit site
Bridge to Renewables Energy (BTR)

Bridge to Renewables (BTR)

A cleantech company enabling electric vehicles to interact with electricity markets

Visit site
Calysta

Calysta

Proprietary gas fermentation technology produces FeedKind® protein, a sustainable feedstock that can be used for fish, livestock and pet nutritional products

Visit site
C-Capture

C-Capture

C-Capture has patented a solvent-based technology for post-combustion carbon dioxide capture

Visit site
Coldbore Technology

Coldbore Technology

SmartPAD™: The industry’s first Digital Completions Recorder that digitally maps completions operations, delivering a real-time, standardized dataset, providing superior operational visibility, transparency, and efficiency for informed decision-making

Visit site
Dynamon

Dynamon

Software provider specializing in advanced data analytics and simulation tools for commercial transport and logistics companies to help transport companies confidently accelerate transition to electric vehicles

Visit site
Eavor

Eavor

Developer of closed loop technology for the production of geothermal energy

Visit site
Electric Hydrogen

Electric Hydrogen

Electric Hydrogen manufactures advanced electrolyser plants that produce low cost Green H2

Visit site
enjoyelec

enjoyelec

An AI energy digital provider empowering prosumers with savings and effortless energy management (EMS) and virtual power plants (VPP)

Visit site
Freebee

Freebee

All-electric ride-hailing business providing free, on-demand transportation to local communities through their mobile app

Visit site
Grid Edge

Grid Edge

An artificial intelligence (AI) company that enables customers to predict, control and optimize their commercial building energy profile. Flexing when and what energy they use, without impacting comfort

Visit site
IoTecha

IoTecha

Integrated smart EV charging platform consisting of software, hardware, and cloud components to accelerate transportation electrification and integration with the power grid

Visit site
Magenta Mobility

Magenta Mobility

An integrated electric mobility solutions provider working towards decarbonizing logistics in India with safe, smart and sustainable transportation

Visit site
Oxa

Oxa

Developer of self-driving software for industrial and on-highway applications

Visit site
Parts Tech

PartsTech

An online parts and supply platform for the automotive aftermarket industry

Visit site
Phelas

phelas

Developing an electricity storage system to use solar and wind power even when the sun is not shining and the wind is not blowing

Visit site
R&B

R&B

Leading AI technology on causality able to autonomously discover and interpret cause-and-effect of complex systems

Visit site
RepairPal

RepairPal

RepairPal rigorously evaluates auto repair shops nationwide for high quality, great service and fair prices

Visit site
Ryd

Ryd

A leading in-car payments provider, offering a convenient single digital solution for drivers for services such as fuel purchases, electric vehicle (EV) charging and car washing

Visit site
Saltworks

Saltworks

Develops, manufactures and operates solutions for desalination, brine management and chemical recovery applications

Visit site
Satelytics

Satelytics

Cloud-based geospatial analytics software analyzing remote sensing data to monitor energy infrastrucutre

Visit site
Service 4 Charger

Service 4 Charger

Innovative installer focusing on charging infrastructure solutions for companies and providing 360 degree solutions, service and all adjacent services

Visit site
Solidia Technologies

Solidia Technologies

Developing next generation building materials that consume CO2 in the production process

Visit site
StoreDot

StoreDot

Uses proprietary compounds, combined with nano-materials, to develop ultra-fast charging battery applications including mobile devices and electric vehicles

Visit site
Syzygy

Syzygy

Decarbonization tech company developing high-performance photocatalysts and engineering new reactor cells to help decarbonize hydrogen and reform greenhouse gases into fuels

Visit site
Voltaware Services Limited

Voltaware Services Limited

Developing electricity sensor and comprehensive AI-based electricity data intelligence platform specialising in energy disaggregation, predictive maintenance of equipment and energy-saving advice

Visit site
Wastefuel

Wastefuel

Next-generation sustainable fuels company using proven technologies to convert municipal and agricultural waste into low-carbon fuels including green methanol for shipping

Visit site
Xpansiv

Xpansiv

Platform for seamless digitization of commodities from existing operational data to create “Digital Feedstock”, digital representations of produced units in real-time

Visit site
Zubie

Zubie

Connected car platform for commercial, rental and dealership fleets of any size

Visit site
