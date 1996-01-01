Our portfolio

Pre-fabricated solar array manufacturer, providing fast, low cost, redeployable solar farm solutionsVisit site
Developer of a new category of hydrogen electrolyzer useful for expanding green hydrogen production
Provides industrial-grade, hybrid AI software for the most demanding sectors to support decision-making processes, boost operational insights and enhance performance at every level
Long endurance autonomous self-navigating and self-positioning underwater marine drones for activities such as seismic acquisition, carbon capture & storage and other marine monitoring applications
Integrated electric ride-hailing and EV charging company, which is aiming to transform ride-hailing in India
A cleantech company enabling electric vehicles to interact with electricity markets
Proprietary gas fermentation technology produces FeedKind® protein, a sustainable feedstock that can be used for fish, livestock and pet nutritional products
C-Capture has patented a solvent-based technology for post-combustion carbon dioxide capture
SmartPAD™: The industry's first Digital Completions Recorder that digitally maps completions operations, delivering a real-time, standardized dataset, providing superior operational visibility, transparency, and efficiency for informed decision-making
Software provider specializing in advanced data analytics and simulation tools for commercial transport and logistics companies to help transport companies confidently accelerate transition to electric vehicles
Electric Hydrogen manufactures advanced electrolyser plants that produce low cost Green H2
An AI energy digital provider empowering prosumers with savings and effortless energy management (EMS) and virtual power plants (VPP)
All-electric ride-hailing business providing free, on-demand transportation to local communities through their mobile app
An artificial intelligence (AI) company that enables customers to predict, control and optimize their commercial building energy profile. Flexing when and what energy they use, without impacting comfort
Integrated smart EV charging platform consisting of software, hardware, and cloud components to accelerate transportation electrification and integration with the power grid
An integrated electric mobility solutions provider working towards decarbonizing logistics in India with safe, smart and sustainable transportation
Developing an electricity storage system to use solar and wind power even when the sun is not shining and the wind is not blowing
Leading AI technology on causality able to autonomously discover and interpret cause-and-effect of complex systems
RepairPal rigorously evaluates auto repair shops nationwide for high quality, great service and fair prices
A leading in-car payments provider, offering a convenient single digital solution for drivers for services such as fuel purchases, electric vehicle (EV) charging and car washing
Develops, manufactures and operates solutions for desalination, brine management and chemical recovery applications
Cloud-based geospatial analytics software analyzing remote sensing data to monitor energy infrastrucutre
Innovative installer focusing on charging infrastructure solutions for companies and providing 360 degree solutions, service and all adjacent services
Developing next generation building materials that consume CO2 in the production process
Uses proprietary compounds, combined with nano-materials, to develop ultra-fast charging battery applications including mobile devices and electric vehicles
Decarbonization tech company developing high-performance photocatalysts and engineering new reactor cells to help decarbonize hydrogen and reform greenhouse gases into fuels
Developing electricity sensor and comprehensive AI-based electricity data intelligence platform specialising in energy disaggregation, predictive maintenance of equipment and energy-saving advice
Next-generation sustainable fuels company using proven technologies to convert municipal and agricultural waste into low-carbon fuels including green methanol for shipping
Platform for seamless digitization of commodities from existing operational data to create "Digital Feedstock", digital representations of produced units in real-time
