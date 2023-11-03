bp pulse keeping Aussie EV wheels turning

This is a big step toward bp’s goal to roll out 600 EV charge points across Australia by the end of 2025.



Matt Elliott, vice president, bp pulse Asia Pacific said: “Our team has turned strategy into action by rolling out charge points rapidly this year, and we’re on the road toward our 2025 target. "By providing fast, reliable chargers across the country we hope to support Australia’s transition to EVs and break down barriers that may be preventing prospective EV owners to make the switch.”

Throughout 2023, bp pulse has announced key partnerships with Uber and AGL Energy, to provide charging and incentives to participating drivers and households.

bp pulse has been operating in the United Kingdom for over 10 years and is now in Australia, New Zealand, China, Germany, India, Spain, Portugal and the United States.

Frédéric Baudry, president, bp Australia and senior vice president Mobility, Convenience, & Midstream, Asia Pacific said: “We're on the road to net zero and we're bringing our customers along for the ride. "Putting EV chargers at the most convenient bp-branded locations across the country demonstrates our commitment to leading the evolution of mobility in Australia.”

The electrification of mobility is part of bp’s commitment to becoming a net zero company by 2050. bp supports Australia’s emissions reduction target of 43 per cent by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050.