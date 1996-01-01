Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News and insights
  3. Submissions

Submissions

Read bp Australia's submissions to government and other bodies on a range of issues including biofuels and technology

Global reporting

Download bp group reports or read them online
Sustainability Report 2020 – cover

Sustainability report 2020

Sustainability is a foundation of our strategy. We believe creating value for our stakeholders more widely – for society, our employees and our shareholders – is key to the long-term resilience and value of our business

Sustainability report 2020 pdf / 9.9 MB
ESG graphic

ESG at bp

Our reporting is focused on the material sustainability issues that matter to our stakeholders. We refer to different reporting frameworks and standards to inform our reporting. Find details of our reports, policies and positions, ESG data, and frameworks and standards below, or read more about ESG at bp in our investors section

Download the ESG datasheet XLSX xlsx / 134.8 KB
Download the ESG datasheet PDF pdf / 260.7 KB
Download the ESG investor pack pdf / 7 MB
Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020

Annual Report and Form 20-F 2020

An overview of bp’s key activities, events and results in 2020, together with commentary on our performance and ambition as we move forward

Annual Report and Form 20F 2020 pdf / 13.2 MB
Energy Outlook 2020 edition

Energy Outlook – 2020 edition

The Energy Outlook explores the forces shaping the global energy transition out to 2050 and the key uncertainties surrounding that transition
Empty motorway, with COVID-19 sign

Statistical Review of World Energy 2021

This year‎’‎s edition – which collects and analyses energy data for 2021 – highlights the global energy trends that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic
Energy Outlook 2020 pdf / 3.2 MB
Statistical Review of World Energy 2021 pdf / 7.9 MB
Concept future city skyline. Futuristic business vision concept. Illustration

Submission to the 2024-25 Federal Budget

bp Australia is focused on the opportunities Australia's energy transition presents to the economy. This submission details bp Australia's thoughts for the 2024-25 Budget.

pdf / 145.8 KB
Download now

Submission to Australia’s Bioenergy Roadmap consultation

Advanced biofuels offer one of the best solutions to decarbonising and transforming hard-to-abate sectors such as aviation, marine and haulage.

pdf / 435 KB
Download now

Submission to Australia’s Technology Investment Roadmap consultation

Affordable and reliable technologies are pivotal to the growth of low-carbon energy.

pdf / 598.1 KB
Download now