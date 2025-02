Shout a mate, or your date is a BPme Pre-order Exclusive offer for Valentine’s Day. Buy one get one barista made drink free when purchasing through the BPme app via pre-order. Includes all coffee's, iced and shakes range. Any size or extras such as syrup, soy milk, almond milk, lactose free milk or extra shots will be an additional charge. Offer runs from 12:00am 13th of February 2025 to 11:59pm 14th of February 2025 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer or discount. Offer not redeemable for cash or other products and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. Participating stores only.