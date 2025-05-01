BP Plus American Express offer

Pay your BP Plus account with American Express and you will pay no Card service fees.^
Help improve your cash flow by taking advantage of extended credit terms across your BP Plus account and American Express® Business Card.*
Earn American Express Membership Rewards points or Qantas Points when you pay your BP Plus account with your American Express Card.#
Switch your payment method to American Express and you will pay no Card service fees on your BP Plus account payment.
BP Plus statements are GST substantiated documents so there’s no need to save receipts, which means less work for you at tax time.
Tailor the products you can purchase on your BP Plus card to your business needs, from limited fuel-only cards to a comprehensive suite of additional non-fuel options like shop, carwash, diner, tyres, batteries, and service and repairs.
Use BP Plus to fuel up at over 1400 BP sites Australia-wide.
24/7 online access allows you to manage your account whenever it suits you. Plus, you can keep a close eye on expenses by creating a range of customised reports to track costs and card usage.