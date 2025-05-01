BP Plus American Express offer

Site traffic information and cookies

BP Plus makes running your vehicles easy and efficient, whether you’re running a single car or a multi-vehicle fleet

And now, BP has partnered with American Express to provide BP Plus customers with additional benefits

Pay your BP Plus account with American Express and you will pay no Card service fees.^ 

 

Help improve your cash flow by taking advantage of extended credit terms across your BP Plus account and American Express® Business Card.*


Earn American Express Membership Rewards points or Qantas Points when you pay your BP Plus account with your American Express Card.#


BP Plus gives you access to a range of fantastic benefits. These include:

Simplicity

 

BP Plus statements are GST substantiated documents so there’s no need to save receipts, which means less work for you at tax time.

 

Flexibility

 

Tailor the products you can purchase on your BP Plus card to your business needs, from limited fuel-only cards to a comprehensive suite of additional non-fuel options like shop, carwash, diner, tyres, batteries, and service and repairs.

 

Convenience

 

Use BP Plus to fuel up at over 1400 BP sites Australia-wide.

 

Control

 

24/7 online access allows you to manage your account whenever it suits you. Plus, you can keep a close eye on expenses by creating a range of customised reports to track costs and card usage.

 

We're backing your business for the long haul.

*See American Express Terms and Conditions and BP Plus Terms and Conditions.
 
#See American Express Membership Rewards Terms and Conditions.
 
^Offer Period: 12:01am 01/09/25 - 11:59pm 31/08/26. All times AEST. Open only to AU BP Plus account holders with ACN/ABN who have purchased less than 3million litres of fuel (incl all unleaded/diesel) or had a transaction spend of A$4 million or less on their BP Plus acct in the 12 month period preceding the Relevant Purchase Period. Relevant Purchase Periods are as follows: Period 1; 01/05/25 - 30/04/26, and Period 2; 01/05/26 – 30/04/27 (unless the Offer is terminated prior). During the Offer Period, eligible AU BP Plus account holders will receive a complete waiver of the American Express Card acceptance fees payable in respect of BP Plus purchases ("Amex Fee") made by your business up to a max of 3 million litres of fuel or $4million in transaction spend per Relevant Purchase Period ("Cap"). Related entities who each hold a separate BP Plus acct will have a shared Cap. Max 1 BP Plus account per business is eligible for this offer. The Promoter reserves the right to amend the waiver / the Amex Fee payable by eligible AU BP Plus account holders from time to time in its absolute discretion. Participants will get future marketing from the Promoter. See www.bp.com.au/amexofferconditions for full conditions inc. privacy statement. Promoter: BP Australia Pty Ltd (ABN 53 004 085 616)

