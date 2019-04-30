Features and benefits

BP Plus makes running a vehicle fleet easy and efficient. BP Plus lets you consolidate all fuel and vehicle expenses in one simple GST substantiated statement. BP Plus Online, our online reporting and fleet management tool, is available 24/7. BP Plus cards are accepted at over 1,400 BP sites across Australia, including our extended BP Specialist Discount Network.
BP Plus cards can be tailored to your individual business needs - from limited fuel-only cards to a comprehensive suite of additional non-fuel options, including:
Vehicle or driver-specific cards are also available. Vehicle-specific cards enable businesses to track costs by vehicle and give multiple drivers the ability to use the same vehicle.
Personalised driver-specific cards feature the driver's name embossed on the front of card and are ideal for those staff that may use more than one company vehicle or hire cars.
Customisable PDF reports are available free to BP Plus customers, as well as automated email delivery of reports at appropriately scheduled intervals.
BP Plus is convenient for fleet managers and drivers because it offers:
Customer security and confidentiality is a priority for BP, which is why BP Plus offers a range of customer security options including: