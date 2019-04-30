Features and benefits

BP Plus cards can be tailored to your individual business needs - from limited fuel-only cards to a comprehensive suite of additional non-fuel options, including:

Shop

Carwash

Diner

Vehicle or driver-specific cards are also available. Vehicle-specific cards enable businesses to track costs by vehicle and give multiple drivers the ability to use the same vehicle.

Personalised driver-specific cards feature the driver's name embossed on the front of card and are ideal for those staff that may use more than one company vehicle or hire cars.

Customisable PDF reports are available free to BP Plus customers, as well as automated email delivery of reports at appropriately scheduled intervals.